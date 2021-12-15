ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CanucksArmy post game: Horvat scores thrilling game-winner as Canucks complete comeback against Blue Jackets

Cover picture for the articleThe Vancouver Canucks had an eventful Tuesday, to say the least. The story of the day was all about how many additional Canucks would be placed into COVID protocol after the club announced that Luke Schenn and Juho Lammikko had tested positive. As they awaited further test results, the...

