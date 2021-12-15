TV Schedules

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Test cook Elle Simone makes Julia the best Braised New Mexico-Style Pork in...

Effingham Radio

Brett Eldredge Scheduled For Multiple Holiday TV Performances

Brett Eldredge will make several national TV appearances throughout the holidays. On Monday, (Dec. 13) he’ll be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the following Monday, he’ll perform on Good Morning America. Then on Christmas Morning, he takes part in Disney’s Magical Christmas Parade. He’ll be performing songs from his second Christmas album, Mr. Christmas. We asked Brett about the album, he told us this: “This album really encapsulates the feeling of joy from the moment you turn this record on…from the front to back it just bring even more smiles to your face. It’s got a little more soul to it…it's got the big band, it's got the soul…it's just got something really special I can't even put my finger on. I think a lot of people are gonna really I love this.” :20 (OC: I love this)
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
Popculture

Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Snap With Boyfriend as They Jet off for Christmas

Christmas is in full swing for the Queen of Christmas. Mariah Carey takes over the holiday season by surprising fans with more each year. This year, she's given fans a new song, "Fall in Love at Christmas" as well as a McDonald's partnership. But now that we are just days away from the most magical day of the year, Carey is ready to slow down and spend some time with her loved ones. She shared a cute photo of herself with her longtime love, Bryan Tanaka, heading to a winter wonderland. "Aspen bound," she captioned a photo of her and Tanaka boarding a private jet along with a heart and Christmas tree emoji. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer also shared a solo photo of herself.
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Christmas Drama!

The holidays bring drama and surprises in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! The kids are excited about Christmas, and Eric and Quinn seem to be in a good place. But Brooke remains wary of Taylor’s return and Steffy is furious when Sheila arrives to celebrate the holiday with Finn! This could get complicated!
TVShowsAce

Meri Brown Splits, Knows Her Worth & Value: Loving Life

Meri Brown splits early this morning for an unknown destination. With her decision to jet off, she shared a reel on her Instagram of the sky and clouds outside of her airplane window. As the Sister Wives star splits for a mystery destination, she leaves behind a powerful message for her 589,000 Instagram followers.
Closer Weekly

Freda Payne’s Son Is Her Heart and Soul! Meet the Singers Only Child Gregory Abbott Jr.

Freda Payne found fame in the ‘60s with her incredible voice as she set out to work with big-name artists in New York City. The “Band of Gold” singer earned her first gold record in 1970 and a successful film and theater career soon followed. One of her biggest achievements was welcoming her son, Gregory Abbott Jr., on September 19, 1977, her 35th birthday.
Variety

Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
The Trussville Tribune

Home Services: Planning for a healthier holiday season

Special to The Tribune AUBURN UNIVERSITY — Bright lights, festive music and overall cheer are usually associated with the holiday season. Another passion for many during what is dubbed the most wonderful time of the year is breaking out that family cookbook with recipes passed down through generations. Holiday meals may not traditionally be thought […]
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After She Opens Up in Emotional Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt is missing someone special this holiday season. Though her character, Maddie, on the Fox drama 9-1-1 is spending Christmas away from her family, in real life, Jennifer is surrounded by the ones she loves the most. This year, Jennifer and her husband, actor Brian Hallisay, are celebrating as parents of three children — Autumn, 8, Atticus, 7, and their newborn son, Aidan. While the 42-year-old actress couldn’t feel more grateful, she also can’t help but miss her mom, Patricia Hewitt, just a little more than usual this time of year.
TVShowsAce

Lilah Roloff Meets Santa Claus For The First Time [See Photos]

The holiday season is in full swing, and Lilah Roloff had the chance to meet Santa Claus for the very first time! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to social media to share a few photos of two-year-old Lilah and four-year-old Jackson. But it turns out that Lilah wasn’t so sure about meeting Santa this year.
realitytitbit.com

What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
