¦ Matt Lessig and Tily Sayeh have advanced to the next level of their careers at Cypress Cove. Mr. Lessig has been promoted from skilled nursing facility administrator to associate executive director, where he has direct supervision of operations in the skilled nursing, memory care, and assisted living areas. He also works on projects and other assignments to assist the executive director. This is a new position for Cypress Cove, necessitated by the community’s growth over the last few years.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO