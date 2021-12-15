Today in History

Jenni Crain, an up-and-coming New York–based artist, curator, and dealer, has died at 30. According to her New York gallery, Gordon Robichaux, Crain died on December 16 of sudden Covid-related complications. Crain wore many hats, working in galleries, institutions, and in her own studio. Much of her curatorial work had been dedicated to upholding the legacies of women artists. In 2020, for Midway Contemporary Art gallery in Minneapolis, she organized an exhibition about Tee A. Corinne, who created solarized photographs of women in various sexual and romantic states. And for the forthcoming Carnegie International exhibition, she was at work on a...

