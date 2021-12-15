Crusaders hit triple digits against Va. foe
There was a 20-minute break between the men’s and women’s games Monday night at Grace Christian. It wasn’t long enough to cool off the nets that the Crusaders kept scorching.
After a showdown of two top-ranked teams had ended in a 57-point win for the Grace women, the men had a tough act to follow, but delivered. After six minutes of game time, the now 12-1 Crusaders had a 31-0 lead on visiting Westover (Va.) Christian Academy.
