Crusaders hit triple digits against Va. foe

Grace’s Jesse Mitchell goes to the rim for two of his 20 points in the Crusaders’ 102-33 win over Westover Christian of Danville, Va. on Monday night. John Cate | The Sanford Herald

There was a 20-minute break between the men’s and women’s games Monday night at Grace Christian. It wasn’t long enough to cool off the nets that the Crusaders kept scorching.

After a showdown of two top-ranked teams had ended in a 57-point win for the Grace women, the men had a tough act to follow, but delivered. After six minutes of game time, the now 12-1 Crusaders had a 31-0 lead on visiting Westover (Va.) Christian Academy.

