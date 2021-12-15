Showdown of No. 1s ends in a rout

It was a showdown of No. 1 vs. No. 1—the top-ranked team in the NCISAA 1A ranks according to MaxPreps, hosting the top-ranked team in the 2A.

The result was a knockout win for the 1A team, the Lady Crusaders of Grace Christian, who dominated from start to finish in an 86-29 rout, their fifth decisive victory in a row since suffering their lone loss in what has so far been a dream season.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.