Football

Showdown of No. 1s ends in a rout

By JOHN CATE JCATE@SANFORDHERALD.COM
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago
It was a showdown of No. 1 vs. No. 1—the top-ranked team in the NCISAA 1A ranks according to MaxPreps, hosting the top-ranked team in the 2A.

The result was a knockout win for the 1A team, the Lady Crusaders of Grace Christian, who dominated from start to finish in an 86-29 rout, their fifth decisive victory in a row since suffering their lone loss in what has so far been a dream season.

The Sanford Herald

The Sanford Herald

Sanford, NC
