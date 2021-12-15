ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Amid Covid-19 chaos, Canucks storm back to beat Jackets

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4npV_0dNDJFnS00

EditorsNote: Update 2: Tweaks hed, adds midgame Covid move

Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the game with 58.8 seconds left in regulation to cap the Vancouver Canucks’ comeback from a three-goal deficit en route to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

The Canucks made the comeback after falling behind 3-0 and losing defenseman Tucker Poolman, who was removed late in the first period and placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol as the game continued.

Poolman was the fourth Canuck to land in the COVID protocol on Tuesday. Early in the day, forward Juho Lammikko and defenseman Luke Schenn were ruled out of the contest, and defenseman Brad Hunt was scratched shortly before the opening puck drop.

The Canucks ran their winning streak to five games, dating to when Bruce Boudreau took over as coach.

Vancouver trailed 3-0 after the first period, but Horvat started and finished the comeback. He buried a pass from J.T. Miller on a late power play for Vancouver’s fourth unanswered goal and seventh victory in eight games.

Roughed up in the first period, Jaroslav Halak stopped 20 shots to post his first victory in six starts with the Canucks.

Three days after blowing a 4-1 third-period lead before winning 5-4 in overtime in Seattle, Columbus was not as fortunate Tuesday -- even after Eric Robinson scored twice and Max Domi registered his seventh goal to build the 3-0 lead.

On a two-on-one, Alexandre Texier sprawled out to push the puck through the slot to Robinson, who beat Halak just 4:25 into the game.

Columbus, now 2-6-1 in its last nine games, made it 2-0 with 8:23 remaining in the opening period. Halak initially stopped a shot from the point, but he could not stop the puck from squirting behind him. Domi then chipped it into the net.

Robinson’s second goal came with 3:42 left in the first. He outskated Hughes to the puck, raced toward the net and beat Halak through his legs.

Things were much quieter for Halak in the second, when Vancouver outshot Columbus 18-5. However, the Canucks managed only Horvat’s blast by a poorly positioned Elvis Merzlikins to make it 3-1 at the 7:41 mark.

The Canucks got within a goal just 4:07 into the third, when Elias Pettersson pushed Conor Garland’s slot-pass past Merzlikins (35 saves).

About 5 1/2 minutes later, Quinn Hughes (three assists) delivered a cross-slot pass through traffic onto the stick of rookie Vasily Podkolzin, who buried the puck to level the contest at 3-3.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vasily Podkolzin
Person
Conor Garland
Person
Luke Schenn
Person
Quinn Hughes
Person
Juho Lammikko
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Alexandre Texier
Person
Max Domi
Person
Bo Horvat
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Drops Kapanen, Squeak Past Devils 3-2 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, but it’s hard to determine which team deserved to lose more. Turnovers, haphazard play, and a lack of urgency highlighted a game in which the teams combined for just 25 shots after two periods and 41 shots total. Tristan Jarry stuffed Andreas Johnsson on a breakaway with one second remaining in the Penguins 3-2 win at Prudential Center.
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#The Vancouver Canucks
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden's Hot Take: Evan Rodrigues deserves to stay on Penguins' top line

Pascal Dupuis was a nondescript talent before playing on a line with Sidney Crosby. Skating with Crosby made him a legit top-six winger. Chris Kunitz was average before playing on a line with Crosby. Skating with Crosby turned Kunitz into a first-team NHL All-Star and Olympic gold medalist. Crosby can’t...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
markerzone.com

SABRES GOALTENDER MALCOLM SUBBAN THINKS HIS SAVE ON FRIDAY NIGHT WAS ''LUCKY''

Late in the first period of Friday's game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban made an unbelievable save, one that is worthy of save-of-the-year honours. Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues took a shot from the right side of Buffalo's net. Subban then proceeds slide across and reaches behind with...
NHL
101 WIXX

NHL-Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down due to COVID-19

(Reuters) – The National Hockey League (NHL) has shut down the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens at least through Dec. 26 due to the continued spread of COVID-19, the league announced on Monday. The NHL said the decision was made in consultation with the NHL players’ association (NHLPA)...
NHL
peakofohio.com

Blue Jackets Place Three Players In COVID-19 Protocol

Columbus Blue Jackets officials say three players are in the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol. The three players include forwards Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic. Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson is the third player. The Blue Jackets will hold a morning skate today (Monday, December 20, 2021) at 10 a.m. before leaving...
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy