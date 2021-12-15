ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken snap losing string with win over Sharks

Ryan Donato scored against his former team and Chris Driedger made 33 saves as the expansion Seattle Kraken defeated the host San Jose Sharks 3-1 Tuesday night.

Brandon Tanev and Calle Jarnkrok also tallied for the Kraken, who snapped a three-game winless streak (0-2-1). Jarnkrok added an assist.

Logan Couture scored and goaltender James Reimer stopped 27 of 29 shots for the Sharks, who sustained their fourth loss in their past six games.

The game’s first goal came at 6:23 of the third period from the Kraken’s Shark line, so named because all three of its members -- Donato, Joonas Donskoi and Alexander True -- all previously played in San Jose.

Defenseman Carson Soucy’s shot from the right point was tipped by Donskoi, with Donato setting a screen at the top of the crease. Reimer made the initial stop, but Donato backhanded the rebound toward the net and it deflected off the skate off the Sharks’ Radim Simek and over the goal line.

Tanev made it 2-0 at 14:18 of the period, taking a backhanded pass from Morgan Geekie on a two-on-one break and beating Reimer from the low slot.

With Reimer pulled for an extra attacker, Couture spoiled Driedger’s bid for the first shutout in franchise history at 17:53. Brent Burns’ shot from the left point deflected off the skate and right to Couture in the opposite faceoff circle, and Couture put a one-timer into the open side of the net.

Jarnkrok clinched the victory with an empty-netter with six seconds left.

Driedger, making his first appearance since Nov. 29, having recovered from a lower-body injury, won his third consecutive start.

Driedger got some help as teammates Jamie Oleksiak and Adam Larsson both cleared pucks off the goal line early in the second period. The latter came after San Jose’s Matt Nieto corralled a rebound, maneuvered around a sprawling Driedger and slid the puck toward an open net. Larsson smothered the puck just shy of the goal line with his stick and coolly cleared it.

--Field Level Media

markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Unlikely Heroes From Oilers’ 5-3 Win Over Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the expansion Seattle Kraken 5-3 at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (Dec. 18). It was Edmonton’s second consecutive victory following a six-game losing streak, and their first time winning in Seattle. There was a lot to be proud of for Edmonton, which snapped its slump...
NHL
kion546.com

Foegele scores 2 to lift Oilers to 5-3 win over Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Warren Foegele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sceviour also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight after a six-game losing streak. Leon Draisaitl had three assists and Stuart Skinner had 14 saves. Ryan Donato, Jared McCann and Carson Soucy scored for Seattle, and Jordan Eberle had two assists. Chris Dreidger had a season-high 36 saves as the Kraken fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Undermanned Oilers rally together for invigorating win over Kraken

For a team that that has lacked depth scoring and seems to never find the first goal in a game, this one was pure tonic for the Edmonton Oilers. Minus half of their top-six forwards and trailing 2-0 not 10 minutes into the game, the Oilers ground out a comeback win with impressive work ethic and structure that simply overran the Seattle Kraken. The Oilers never stopped coming at the Kraken, outshooting them 41-17 in a 5-3 win despite a bunch of recent losses to COVID protocol and playing one forward shy of a full lineup.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Shorthanded Edmonton Oilers rise up in character win over Kraken

The biggest question Saturday wasn’t whether the Edmonton Oilers would win or lose, but whether they would even play the game. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. With the Oilers losing players by the hour – Ryan Nugent Hopkins Friday morning, Duncan...
NHL
CBS Boston

All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.” Training facilities will also be closed until further notice. On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well. Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined. As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Reuters

Reports: NHL will shut down early due to COVID rise

2021-12-21 03:02:43 GMT+00:00 - Christmas will come early for NHL teams, but not in a positive way. The league was due to have no games from Friday through Sunday for a holiday break, but all games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will be postponed and team facilities will be closed those days, too, due to COVID-19 outbreaks at multiple teams, ESPN and Sportsnet reported Monday night.
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

