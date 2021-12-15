ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Auston Matthews keeps racking up points as Leafs beat Oilers

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
Auston Matthews scored two goals and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs dealt the Edmonton Oilers their sixth straight loss with a 5-1 victory Tuesday night.

Morgan Rielly added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who have won two in a row. Wayne Simmonds and TJ Brodie also scored for Toronto. Ondrej Kase added two assists.

Toronto goaltender Jack Campbell made several big saves while stopping 35 shots.

Colton Sceviour scored for the Oilers, and Mikko Koskinen made 20 saves.

Matthews scored on a power play at 19:25 of the first period after John Tavares worked the puck to him in the slot. Leon Draisaitl was serving a roughing minor.

The Oilers have allowed the first goal of the game in all six games during their losing streak.

Edmonton’s best scoring chances in the first period came when Kyle Turris hit the crossbar and Draisaitl missed an open net with a shot.

Campbell made two good saves on Warren Foegele early in the second period.

Simmonds scored his fourth goal of the season at 8:47 of the second period when he won a battle for the puck in the crease, kicking the puck onto his stick and jamming it home. It was Toronto’s first shot on goal of the period.

Brodie scored his first goal this season -- and the 50th of his career -- when his slap shot deflected off the stick of Edmonton’s Connor McDavid past Koskinen at 14:54 of the second.

Sceviour scored his first of the season at 5:26 of the third period after the puck bounced around in front of the net.

Rielly answered with his fourth goal of the season at 6:33, snapping a shot from the left circle on William Nylander’s feed.

Matthews, who has points in 10 straight games, scored his 20th goal this season at 16:40 of the third.

Zach Hyman (shoulder) and Ryan McLeod (COVID-19 protocol) were out for Edmonton. Oilers coach Dave Tippett was not behind the bench for precautionary reasons.

Mitchell Marner (shoulder), Jason Spezza (suspension), Rasmus Sandin (knee) and Nick Ritchie (illness) were out for Toronto.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

