Sanofi, GSK announce positive booster data for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday a single booster dose of their recombinant adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate delivered consistently strong immune responses. “The booster was well tolerated, with a safety...

UPI News

Moderna says data show COVID-19 vaccine boosters fight Omicron variant

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine significantly increase the number of disease-fighting antibodies against the Omicron variant compared to vaccinated persons who have yet to receive an extra dose, the company announced Monday. Moderna said that according to data, a 50-microgram booster dose increases antibody levels...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory

(Reuters) – Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for nine months to get a booster shot, the government communication centre tweeted on Monday. Kuwait will also require incoming travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Sputnik V due to submit vaccine data to WHO by end December

GENEVA (Reuters) – The Russian maker of the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine is due to submit its latest data by the end of December, with manufacturing site inspections expected to follow in February, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday. Rogerio Gaspar, WHO regulation director, gave the...
WORLD
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster FAQ: Shots for teens approved, hopeful omicron data

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Food and Drug administration continues to open up its eligibility guidelines for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster, earlier this month authorizing 16- and 17-year-olds to get booster shots six months after their first two doses. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children under the age of 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

Chester County-based Biopharmaceutical Reports Data that Vaccine Candidate Generates Robust Immune Memory to COVID-19 and Variants

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that data analyzing immune response following two doses of the vaccine candidate, COVAXIN™ (BBV152), from a third-party study were published on the preprint server, medRxiv. The data compared the immune memory response of 71 vaccinated and 73 naturally infected subjects with SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern, for up to six months. The study found that COVAXIN™ (BBV152) generated a robust immune memory against spike and nucleoprotein that was comparable to that following natural COVID-19 infection for the levels of antibodies, memory B cells and memory CD4+ T cells.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Valneva's stock is up 14% after the company shares promising data for its COVID-19 booster candidate

U.S.-listed shares of Valneva SE were up 14.9% in trading on Thursday after the company said in a news release that its experimental COVID-19 booster shot boosted antibody levels in people who were already vaccinated with Valneva's primary series of shots. The Phase 1/2 study assessed antibody levels between seven to eight months after participants had been fully vaccinated with the company's shots, which are still considered investigational. Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine has not been authorized or approved anywhere worldwide but is currently under review in the European Union and the U.K. The company is also testing its booster in a separate Phase 3 clinical trial and is planning to conduct a "heterologous booster trial," starting early next year. Valneva's stock has soared 108.4% over the last three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.1%.
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

GSK-Sanofi Covid jab shows 'strong' immune response

A Covid-19 vaccine booster being developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi has been shown to be effective across all age groups tested, according to data released by the UK drugs firm on Wednesday. Rather than develop its own vaccine, GSK has instead focused on launching an adjuvant to boost the efficacy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
soyacincau.com

COVID-19 vaccine update: Which booster vaccine should you take?

We are back with a special episode of the COVID-19 vaccine update. This time we are covering the new Omicron variant and the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine booster programme in Malaysia. Why are COVID-19 boosters required?. As shared recently by the RECoVAM (The Real World Evaluation of COVID-19 vaccines) study conducted...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccination: Reasons for earlier boosters

Patients with rheumatic diseases or inflammatory diseases of the intestine (Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis) and skin (psoriasis) are often treated with medicinal substances that suppress the immune system. These immunosuppressive treatments can prevent flares of the disease, but may also reduce the success of COVID vaccination. A research team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI) in Kiel has investigated whether this is actually the case. The evaluation of short-term vaccination success published in March 2021 revealed that the new mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 are effective and well tolerated for people with chronic inflammatory diseases and undergoing immunosuppressive therapy. In order to gauge the long-term vaccine response, 23 patients undergoing immunosuppressive therapy were re-examined six months after the second vaccination, and compared with a control group of 24 healthy persons. In some of them, antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 had fallen sharply, as shown in the study published in the rheumatology journal RMD Open.
SCIENCE
wraltechwire.com

COVID-19 vaccine with links to RTP, GSK shows promise in clinical trials

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Medicago, a Canadian biopharmaceutical company with manufacturing operations in Durham, is reporting positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine made in plants. Based on the results, the company said it would “imminently” seek regulatory approval from Health Canada, that...
DURHAM, NC

