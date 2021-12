EUR/USD is stuck in a range as markets lack a catalyst. Holiday thin markets leave forex subdued as investors keep a watchful eye over covid risks. EUR/USD is flat on the session stuck in a 1.1273 and 1.1286 tight range as the markets move into holiday thin conditions. The central banks are done for the year as far as schedule meetings go, although Fedspeak could be a compounding factor for the greenback. The coronavirus threat also lingers over financial markets and remains a risk for the remaining days of this year and the starting weeks of next week.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO