ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Marking time until Christmas

By Greta McDonough For the Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

Last year I attempted to observe Advent, even though it is not part of my Christmas tradition. I passed the days before Christmas in a kind of torpor, with the lighting of the Advent candle the one good thing to mark each week, some little brightness in a dark...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

'Hocus Pocus 2' filming in Rhode Island to continue until Christmas

(WJAR) — Filming for "Hocus Pocus 2" in Rhode Island will continue until Christmas. While the 1993 film was filmed in Massachusetts and Hollywood, its sequel will be fully filmed in Rhode Island. Crews have been building sets around the state since October. Fans gathered to watch the filming with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Denver

Beloved ‘Santa Bill’ Fighting COVID With Days Until Christmas

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Bill Lee, known best by his community in Idaho Springs as Santa Bill, celebrated his 72nd birthday this year with a burro run down through the Grand Canyon and back. He survived being run over by a truck 10 years ago and a major truck fire three years ago. “He’s certainly really strong. He’s proved that in many ways mountain trail runner,” said his son, Brack Lee. Bill “Santa Bill” Lee (credit: CBS) Despite his physical strength, nothing is stronger than his love to connect with people through the essence of Santa. This year, the Idaho Springs icon hit a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Lima News

Mark Figley: Holiday classic revisited to align with the times.

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the land. Not a soul was working to lend the country a hand;. Since stockings and cupboards had been left needing of wares,. Everyone was hoping that St. Nick would be there;. The children were nestled all snug in their beds;. While...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Cookie#My Christmas#Cy
Telegraph

Christmas hangs on until March for grandmother with record-breaking 1,760 baubles

A grandmother from Swansea with a record-breaking collection of Christmas baubles has revealed she keeps the decorations on display until March because she "dreads" taking them down. Sylvia Pope, known as Nana Baubles, has a staggering 1,760 baubles hanging in her home, a total recognised by the Guinness World Records,...
LIFESTYLE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Christmas cards represent remembering

I had every good intention (all my intentions are good, now that I think about it) of getting my Christmas cards done early this year. Yes indeed. In my imagination, I could picture myself thoughtfully selecting just the right card for each recipient, adding a personalized note, and getting them in the mail early enough to be enjoyed throughout the holiday season and before everything starts going crazy and Christmas cards end up just thrown into a heap along with all the junk mail.
FESTIVAL
mygateway.news

Open House fundraiser for two good causes goes until Christmas

BALDWIN, WI – Friends Linda Booth and Cindy Hagen who had been coworkers together who previously had been affected by life altering events and are members of two caring organizations that they want to raise some funds for. These two inspiring women stared to put their creative ideas together...
BALDWIN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Quietly He came

There is usually nothing too quiet about the birthing process. When I brought my own babies into the world there was much huffing and puffing and some yelling as well, especially with my first. It was a new, painful experience. I remember being frightened and exhausted as well. But after...
RELIGION
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Christmas Walk in the Woods to run nightly until early January

The spirit of Christmas has taken over west Loveland with the return once again of Christmas Walk in the Woods. The annual event, held in the same stretch of land as Creepy Walk in the Woods, was able to take place last year but on a much smaller scale due to the pandemic. This year, though, head elf Kitty Wild said the team was able to bring the event back in full force, stretching across the woods and including scenes old and new.
LOVELAND, CO
Elite Daily

Christmas May Not Be Holly Or Jolly For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Christmastime brings many things — cold weather, chestnuts roasting, and Mariah Carey, to name a few — but despite the cheeriness many people feel during this time of year, others may have a more difficult time getting into the holiday spirit. Since Capricorn season is still in full swing, this earthy cardinal sign energy is pushing many zodiac signs to prioritize their goals and ambitions as the year comes to an end, but not everyone enjoys the Saturnian energy of this season. In fact, Christmas 2021 will be the worst for these unlucky zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — because their energy differs strongly from the disciplined, structured energy of Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
whcuradio.com

Trumansburg schools switch to remote learning until Christmas break

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students in Trumansburg are learning remotely until the winter break. The decision was made Friday by Superintendent Kimberly Bell, citing growing COVID-19 cases in the region and its impact on staffing levels. Students in the district switched to remote learning Friday, and will continue learning from home until Thursday.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Time to replace fear with Jesus

A strange pickup slung gravel and dust as it barreled down our drive. Maybe it’s because it was a drastic contrast to the warm, peaceful afternoon, the bees buzzing around their hive, and unhurried chickens scratching about the farm, but the sight of the truck drove fear into the moment.
RELIGION
everythinglubbock.com

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign continues until Christmas Eve

LUBBOCK Texas – The Salvation Army of Lubbock is continuing their annual Red Kettle Campaign until Christmas Eve. The organization said their goal is to raise $200,000 which goes to help families throughout the year. Racheal Lightning, a volunteer with the organization, said this week was her first time...
LUBBOCK, TX
TheConversationAU

Stressful Christmas? How meditation can (and can't) help you through a nightmare lunch

Images of happy families, joyous celebrations and perfectly wrapped presents. Must be Christmas, right? While these cues can be linked to eager anticipation and enthusiasm, they can also remind us of stress, obligations, planning and interpersonal conflicts. Celebrations with family and friends can be marred by bickering and disagreement. They can also be amplified by the social awkwardness of re-entering the busy public world after nearly two years of COVID restrictions. As people around the world begin to emerge from their cocoons, many will experience anxiety and some loneliness. Lost loved ones, limited travel opportunities, and family rifts can trigger intense...
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy