Marking time until Christmas

Christmastime brings many things — cold weather, chestnuts roasting, and Mariah Carey, to name a few — but despite the cheeriness many people feel during this time of year, others may have a more difficult time getting into the holiday spirit. Since Capricorn season is still in full swing, this earthy cardinal sign energy is pushing many zodiac signs to prioritize their goals and ambitions as the year comes to an end, but not everyone enjoys the Saturnian energy of this season. In fact, Christmas 2021 will be the worst for these unlucky zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — because their energy differs strongly from the disciplined, structured energy of Capricorn.

LIFESTYLE ・ 20 HOURS AGO