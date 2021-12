MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traveling alone can be stressful, especially during the busy holiday season. But throw kids in the mix and it could be overwhelming. Fortunately, a well-known pediatrician says there are ways to keep your stress level in check. “They say getting there is half the fun, but getting there is half the challenge also when you’re traveling with young children,” said Dr. Harvey Karp. From airport anxiety to flying frustration, leaving home for the holidays with kids in tow can take a toll on your mental health. “You’re taking a young child to an environment they don’t know. Everything is new. Smells...

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO