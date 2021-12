From this hourly perspective, we can see that the price is struggling at a meanwhile resistance and given the temperament of the market, that is to say consolidative with a risk-off tone, the bias is to the downside. A break of the current trendline opens risk to test the prior hourly support near 127.90. If this were to give, then the daily support will be vulnerable near to 127.50.

CURRENCIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO