The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 3

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Summer is supposed to be fun, but in Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey it's about to get really intense. The RHONJ squad is back and. as you can see, the drama is at an all-time high when the new season drops on Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, and Dolores Catania will all return for the upcoming new season filled with shocking twists and turns, as well as a new lady hanging out with the group. The cast will be joined by new friend Traci Johnson (who just so happens to be the wife of former NFL player Tiki Barber).

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO