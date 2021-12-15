Mineral County law roundup

Nov. 17

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 25, Deputy issued citation for following too closely and a warning for failing to dim headlights.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 34, Deputy took suspect into custody for driving under the influence and transported them to Mineral County Jail, vehicle towed.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 15, Transferred call to MHP.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 24, Transferred call to MHP, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 15, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 30, Transferred call to MHP, St. Regis Units responded.

 Medical Assistance Required, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Superior EMS responded.

 Controlled Burn, Boyd Mountain, Deborgia, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Theft, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Abandoned Motor Vehicle, Moran Lane, Alberton, Deputy responded.

 Downed Powerline, Twin Creek Road, Deborgia, Dispatch took information from Northwestern Energy.

 Abandoned Vehicle, Saint Regis Street, St. Regis, Vehicle removed by tow company.

 Animal on Roadway, I-90 MM 53, Dispatch contacted next on salvage list.

 Body Found, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy Coroner, Deputy, and St. Regis Units responded.

Nov. 18

 Medical Assistance Required, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Superior EMS, St. Regis Units, and West End Units responded.

 Controlled Burn, Boyd Mountain, Deborgia, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Controlled Burn, Nine Mile, West of Tarkio, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Animal on Roadway, Mullan Road, Superior, Dispatch located owner and they were removed from the road.

 Injured Animal on Roadway, I-90 MM 60, Transferred call to Fish and Game.

 Suspicious Activity, 4 th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Theft, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Assist Outside Agency, Sloway Frontage Road, Superior, Deputies responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 51, Deputy, Superior EMS, and Superior Fire responded.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 43, Deputy completed traffic stop.

 Welfare Check, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded.

 Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 53, Deputy responded.

 Theft, Peters Flats Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Assist Motorist, Main Street, St. Regis, deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 36, Deputy issued warning for operating a motor vehicle with an expired license and failure to secure load.

 Assist Citizen, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 47, Deputy had vehicle towed.

 Medical Assistance Required, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

 One Way Transport, French Town Units responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

 Suspicious Activity, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.

Nov. 19

 Welfare Check, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Controlled Burn, Upper Idaho Gulch, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Controlled Burn, Twelvemile Creek, St. Regis, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 3, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 3, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded.

 Civil Standby, Hidden Meadows Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Civil Service, Roosevelt Avenue, Superior, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 66, Transferred call to MHP.

 Civil Service, Moran Lane, Alberton, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact.

 Abandoned Vehicle, Moran Lane, Alberton, Deputy tagged vehicle.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 41, Transferred call to MHP.

 Civil Service, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, papers served.

 Civil Service, Silver Creek Road, Saltese, Deputy attempted civil service, papers served.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 65, Transferred call to MHP, Deputy and French Town Units responded.

Nov. 20

 Fire, I-90 MM 1, West End Units responded.

 Welfare Check, I-90 MM 5, Transferred call to MHP.

 Medical Assistance Required, Moose Trail, Alberton, French Town Units responded.

 Controlled Burn, River Bend Road, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Child Custody Issue, 4th Street, Alberton, Deputy responded.

 Welfare Check, Mineral County, Deputy searched for individual, unable to locate.

 Assist Motorist, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 54, Transferred call to MHP.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 22, Transferred call to MHP.

 One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.

 Theft, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 47, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 34, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

Nov. 21

 Intoxicated Driver Report, I-90 WB MM 47, Deputy responded, driver negative for intoxication.

 Theft, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Medical Assistance Required, Trout Creek Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

 Disturbance, Old Milwaukee Spur, Alberton, Deputies responded.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 44, Deputy completed traffic stop.

 Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135 MM1, Deputy issued warnings.

 Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputy issued warnings.

Nov. 22

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 MM 5, Transferred call to MHP.

 Controlled Burn, Sunflower Lane, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, West Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Transferred call to MHP, Superior EMS, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.

 Controlled Burn, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 26, Transferred call to MHP.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 30, Transferred call to MHP, Deputy, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 13, Transferred call to MHP, Superior EMS, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 13, Transferred call to MHP, Superior EMS, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.

 Traffic Stop, Cochran Lane, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

 Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

 Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued citation for speeding.

 Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

 Medical Assistance Required, Quartz Loop Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.

 Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy issued citation for driving vehicle was suspended or revoked, and warned for outstanding warrant.

Nov. 23

Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy completed traffic stop.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 2, Transferred call to MHP.

 Controlled Burn, Pardee Creek, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Controlled Burn, Flat Creek, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.

 Animal Complaint, Peters Flat Road, Superior, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Complaint, I-90 MM 42, Transferred call to MHP.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 18, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded.

 Theft, Parkway Drive, Alberton, Deputy responded.

 Traffic Stop, Elk Crossing Lane, Superior, Deputy took suspect into custody on outstanding warrant and transported them to Mineral County Jail.

 Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior Fire responded.

 Suspicious Activity, Timber Creek Road, Haugan, Deputies responded.

 Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.

 Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 20, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.