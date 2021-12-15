Mineral County law roundup
Nov. 17
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 25, Deputy issued citation for following too closely and a warning for failing to dim headlights.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 34, Deputy took suspect into custody for driving under the influence and transported them to Mineral County Jail, vehicle towed.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 15, Transferred call to MHP.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 24, Transferred call to MHP, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 15, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 30, Transferred call to MHP, St. Regis Units responded.
Medical Assistance Required, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Superior EMS responded.
Controlled Burn, Boyd Mountain, Deborgia, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Theft, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.
Abandoned Motor Vehicle, Moran Lane, Alberton, Deputy responded.
Downed Powerline, Twin Creek Road, Deborgia, Dispatch took information from Northwestern Energy.
Abandoned Vehicle, Saint Regis Street, St. Regis, Vehicle removed by tow company.
Animal on Roadway, I-90 MM 53, Dispatch contacted next on salvage list.
Body Found, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy Coroner, Deputy, and St. Regis Units responded.
Nov. 18
Medical Assistance Required, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Superior EMS, St. Regis Units, and West End Units responded.
Controlled Burn, Boyd Mountain, Deborgia, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Controlled Burn, Nine Mile, West of Tarkio, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Animal on Roadway, Mullan Road, Superior, Dispatch located owner and they were removed from the road.
Injured Animal on Roadway, I-90 MM 60, Transferred call to Fish and Game.
Suspicious Activity, 4 th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded.
Theft, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Assist Outside Agency, Sloway Frontage Road, Superior, Deputies responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 51, Deputy, Superior EMS, and Superior Fire responded.
Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 43, Deputy completed traffic stop.
Welfare Check, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputies responded.
Road Hazard, I-90 EB MM 53, Deputy responded.
Theft, Peters Flats Road, Superior, Deputy responded.
Assist Motorist, Main Street, St. Regis, deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 36, Deputy issued warning for operating a motor vehicle with an expired license and failure to secure load.
Assist Citizen, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 47, Deputy had vehicle towed.
Medical Assistance Required, Diamond Match Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
One Way Transport, French Town Units responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.
Suspicious Activity, River Street, Superior, Deputy responded.
Nov. 19
Welfare Check, Mullan Gulch Road, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Controlled Burn, Upper Idaho Gulch, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Controlled Burn, Twelvemile Creek, St. Regis, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Assist Motorist, I-90 EB MM 3, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 3, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded.
Civil Standby, Hidden Meadows Lane, Superior, Deputy responded.
Civil Service, Roosevelt Avenue, Superior, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 66, Transferred call to MHP.
Civil Service, Moran Lane, Alberton, Deputy attempted civil service, negative contact.
Abandoned Vehicle, Moran Lane, Alberton, Deputy tagged vehicle.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 41, Transferred call to MHP.
Civil Service, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy attempted civil service, papers served.
Civil Service, Silver Creek Road, Saltese, Deputy attempted civil service, papers served.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 65, Transferred call to MHP, Deputy and French Town Units responded.
Nov. 20
Fire, I-90 MM 1, West End Units responded.
Welfare Check, I-90 MM 5, Transferred call to MHP.
Medical Assistance Required, Moose Trail, Alberton, French Town Units responded.
Controlled Burn, River Bend Road, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Child Custody Issue, 4th Street, Alberton, Deputy responded.
Welfare Check, Mineral County, Deputy searched for individual, unable to locate.
Assist Motorist, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 WB MM 54, Transferred call to MHP.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 22, Transferred call to MHP.
One Way Transport, Superior EMS responded transported patient from Mineral Community Hospital to a Missoula County hospital.
Theft, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, I-90 MM 47, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 34, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy took suspect into custody and transported them to Mineral County Jail.
Nov. 21
Intoxicated Driver Report, I-90 WB MM 47, Deputy responded, driver negative for intoxication.
Theft, 4th Avenue, Superior, Deputy responded.
Medical Assistance Required, Trout Creek Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
Disturbance, Old Milwaukee Spur, Alberton, Deputies responded.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 44, Deputy completed traffic stop.
Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135 MM1, Deputy issued warnings.
Traffic Stop, I-90 EB MM 33, Deputy issued warnings.
Nov. 22
Traffic Complaint, I-90 MM 5, Transferred call to MHP.
Controlled Burn, Sunflower Lane, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Motor Vehicle Incident, West Deborgia Haugan Frontage Road, Haugan, Transferred call to MHP, Superior EMS, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.
Controlled Burn, Mill Creek Road, St. Regis, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 EB MM 26, Transferred call to MHP.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 30, Transferred call to MHP, Deputy, Superior EMS and St. Regis Units responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 13, Transferred call to MHP, Superior EMS, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 13, Transferred call to MHP, Superior EMS, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.
Traffic Stop, Cochran Lane, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.
Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.
Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy issued citation for speeding.
Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.
Medical Assistance Required, Quartz Loop Road, Superior, Superior EMS responded.
Traffic Stop, Old Highway 10, St. Regis, Deputy issued citation for driving vehicle was suspended or revoked, and warned for outstanding warrant.
Nov. 23
Traffic Stop, I-90 WB MM 33, Deputy completed traffic stop.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 EB MM 2, Transferred call to MHP.
Controlled Burn, Pardee Creek, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Controlled Burn, Flat Creek, Superior, Dispatch took information regarding controlled burn.
Animal Complaint, Peters Flat Road, Superior, Deputy responded.
Traffic Complaint, I-90 MM 42, Transferred call to MHP.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 MM 18, Transferred call to MHP, West End Units responded.
Theft, Parkway Drive, Alberton, Deputy responded.
Traffic Stop, Elk Crossing Lane, Superior, Deputy took suspect into custody on outstanding warrant and transported them to Mineral County Jail.
Medical Assistance Required, 2nd Avenue, Superior, Superior EMS and Superior Fire responded.
Suspicious Activity, Timber Creek Road, Haugan, Deputies responded.
Traffic Stop, MT Highway 135, St. Regis, Deputy completed traffic stop.
Motor Vehicle Incident, I-90 WB MM 20, St. Regis Units and West End Units responded.
