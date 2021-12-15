ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, MT

Mineral County Pioneer Council seeks volunteer bookkeeper

By Mineral Independent
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
 6 days ago

The Mineral County Pioneer Council, a public transportation non-profit organization, is in desperate need of a volunteer bookkeeper.

This position is vital for the continuation of transportation to Missoula and medical appointments in Mineral County.

Obligations are attending one meeting a month on the fouth Thursday at 10 a.m. Duties will be accounts receivable, accounts payable and tracking information necessary to maintain Montana Department of Transportation funding.

There is limited training to this position so the volunteer must understand generally accepted accounting practices.

If this position goes unfilled, then those who desperately need transportation will lose this vital service.

The Pioneer Council has a 9-passenger bus and a minivan, both with a wheelchair lift, and two other minivans that are used to transport elderly, disabled and families for appointments and services.

Money and donated property have been established to construct a building to house all four vehicles along with office space and a conference room that the public will be able to use.

Everything is on hold unless this volunteer position is filled. If not, all of it goes away.

For more information or to volunteer, call 406-370-4335.

