Martina Serafín, Daniela Tabernig, Valeriano Lanchas Headline Teatro Julio Mario Santo Domingo’s ‘Tosca’

Battistelli’s New Opera Shows Its Worth Despite Carsen’s Below Par Staging. In 2005, Vlaamse Opera premiered the first part of the Giorgio Battistelli’s Shakespeare trilogy, “Richard III,” to widespread acclaim. It has since gone on to receive a number of productions across Europe, although it had to wait until 2018 to receive its Italian premiere at Venice’s La Fenice. OperaWire was present for the occasion, and for what was an excellent production, commenting “Richard III is a dark, compelling and tightly constructed work, underpinned by a score that seamlessly connects and elevates the onstage drama, with a wonderfully fashioned depiction of Richard III himself, who dominates the work.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO