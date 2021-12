The Fed rate decision was hawkish on the surface but then perceived as more dovish after Chairman Powell spoke. Raise rates now but lower them later. NASDAQ stocks led the way, ripping over 2% on the day. The Dow, S&P 500 (SPY) and Russell 2000 all put in solid performances as well. The 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields did head higher, but remained well below the recent highs. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published December 15th, 2021 from the POWR Options newsletter).

