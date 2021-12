GigaBash KongKrete has been revealed by Passion Republic Gamers, and it is a game in which titans, kaijus, and a building engage in city wide brawls. Now, the building is a monster itself called Kongkrete which uses its helpful disguise to hunt down and fight the other monsters in its path. The gameplay trailer shows the builiding in action as it takes on giant humans, snails, and other assorted beings. There is also a hint of a power up or evolution to change the building style.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO