Kuemper used a big 2nd quarter to run their way to a third straight win, improving to 3-4 overall. The Knights press took control in the 2nd quarter, creating turnovers, leading to break away layups. The girls ran the floor well and shared the basketball, scoring 28 points in the 2nd quarter to blow open the game. Kuemper was up six heading into the 2nd quarter and increased the lead to 42-14 by half. The defense continued to dominate in the 3rd quarter, creating a continuous clock midway through the quarter. Kuemper scored in double figures in three quarters including 20 in the 3rd quarter, following up the 28 in the 2nd quarter. The defense held Greene County to single digits in the first-three quarters.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO