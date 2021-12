Last month, poet Martín Espada won a 2021 National Book Award for his collection Floaters. According to the judges, “These poems remind us of the power of observation, of seeing everything—what’s in front of us, what’s behind us both in memory and in heritage, and what we can only imagine—believing all are worthy of song, all are worthy of taking seriously within our song. This is a collection that is vital for our times and will be vital for those in the future, trying to make sense of today.”

