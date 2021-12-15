ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Paparozzi to retire after 40-year career

unl.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Paparozzi, University of Nebraska–Lincoln professor in agronomy and horticulture, will retire Dec. 31 after a 40-year career at Nebraska. A reception in her honor will take place Dec. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Keim Hall, room 150. Cake will be served and a program will begin at 3:30...

news.unl.edu

unl.edu

Emery named director of Rural Prosperity Nebraska

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources has named Mary Emery as the inaugural director of Rural Prosperity Nebraska. She will begin her appointment Feb. 15. Emery currently serves as a professor of psychology, sociology and rural studies at South Dakota State University, where her...
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island Independent

Gresham cattleman retires after 35 years in the industry

GRESHAM -- After 35 years of running a cattle business, Terry Tonniges, age 75 from Gresham, is ready for his next chapter in life. Over the years, Terry developed a love and passion for his family operation and it all started at a young age. Terry grew up in York...
GRESHAM, NE
unl.edu

18 Huskers to graduate from University Honors Program

Eighteen graduating seniors have completed the requirements of the University Honors Program at Nebraska. To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. These students join the 195 students who graduated from the Honors Program in May and August. It is the most honors graduates in a calendar year in the program’s 34-year history.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

More than 1,300 Huskers celebrate milestone

Commencement exercises for graduate and undergraduate students were held Dec. 17 and 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where 1,316 Huskers received their degrees and officially became alumni. Shane Farritor, Lederer Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Nebraska, delivered the undergraduate commencement address. Sarah Gervais, Susan J. Rosowski Professor of...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago, Loyola, Northwestern To Require COVID-19 Booster Shots For Students, Staff; Northwestern To Hold Remote Classes For 2 Weeks In January

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...
CHICAGO, IL
106.3 WORD

Omicron variant found at Upstate university

An Upstate University is reporting findings of the newest covid strain. On Monday, Clemson University announced its first wave of cases of the Omicron variant. Clemson’s press release says they detected the variant in samples collected at a lab.
COLLEGES
CBS Chicago

UIC Campus, Undergraduates At UIUC To Start Classes Online In January Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the omicron variant fueling a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, the University of Illinois at Chicago and undergrads at the U of I at Champaign-Urbana will both start their spring semester with two weeks of remote learning. Classes will be online at UIC from Monday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 23. Exceptions will be made at UIC for the health science colleges, labs, clinics, internships, and other cases that cannot be offered virtually. For undergraduates at UIUC, the first week of the spring semester from Jan. 18 until Jan. 23 will also be online, with in-person instruction scheduled to...
CHICAGO, IL
unl.edu

50 positive -19 cases tracked on campus between Dec. 10-16

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln reported 50 positive cases of COVID-19 during the week of Dec. 10-16 In that same span, 1,921 tests were completed on students, faculty and staff. The positivity rate during the week was 2.6%. Tests are conducted through the university’s saliva-based reentry testing program, the University...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Parker receives Army commission

Hunter Malik Parker of Los Angeles, California, was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during a ceremony Dec. 17. He graduated from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science in physics on Dec. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Mailroom adjusts hours for winter shutdown

During Nebraska’s annual winter shutdown, the campus mail room will be closed Dec. 22 to 28 and Dec. 30 to Jan. 2. The mailroom will be open 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 29 for mail pickup. Employees must present a mail authorization card and valid NCard to receive mail. Normal operating hours for campus mail delivery will return on Jan. 3.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
unl.edu

grad found home, community on East Campus

Coming from a farm in rural Monroe, Nebraska, to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Courtney Nelson longed for the quiet of home. However, it wouldn’t be long before she found her place in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. As a freshman, Nelson lived on City Campus,...
MONROE, NE
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
unl.edu

Achievements | Honors, appointments, publications for Dec. 17

Recent achievements among the university community were earned by William Belcher, Les Carlson, Shane Farritor, Crystal Garcia, Xia Hong, Ron Hull, Fred Luthans, Thomas Omer and the Nebraska Center for Research on Children, Youth, Families and Schools. Honors. William Belcher, associate professor of forensic anthropology in the School of Global...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

10 Ways Huskers are Helping Others

One of the hallmarks of the holiday season is helping those in need. Our UNL community has come together to give a hand to a variety of important causes within our city, state and nation. While it’s impossible to list every good deed our students, faculty and staff have done, we collected a few here to inspire future do-gooders and give public kudos to these inspiring Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Project seeks artists’ submissions encouraging vaccination

A new effort to help reduce vaccine hesitancy is building on previous projects that use art to convey information in an enjoyable, entertaining way that humanizes the experience of pandemics and vaccines. A University of Nebraska team is seeking submissions from artists — all ages, professional, amateur, even newbies —...
LINCOLN, NE

