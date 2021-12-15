Sometimes it’s time

Eggs are a hearty staple of many of our favorite breakfast dishes, from a loaded, cheesy omelet to a plate of scrambled eggs with a side of toast. However, they aren't just a breakfast food. They are a central ingredient in many dishes, from sweet pastries like cakes to delicious main courses such as Shakshuka. Egg consumption in America has been increasing since 2016, with the average American consuming about 279 eggs per year, so it's fair to say that eggs are a pretty important part of the Western diet (per The Washington Post). But not all eggs are created equal. While most of us probably look for nice, smooth, and — of course — unbroken shells when we buy a carton of eggs at the grocery store, sometimes an egg's shell may have odd coloring, spots, speckles, or even bumps. We may be inclined to pass on these eggs for ones that look more pristine, but these slight imperfections are usually not a sign that the egg is bad. Typically, speckled, spotted, and bumpy eggs are still totally safe to eat.
