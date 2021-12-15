Sometimes it’s time

Dear Readers: Most of us worry about our homes looking perfect when entertaining and having guests over. Well, we shouldn’t. Our invited guests are usually friends and family, and they are more interested in eating, drinking, laughing and enjoying being together for the event. They are not going to snoop around to do a white-glove inspection or hunt around for dust bunnies. So don’t fret. Instead, just do a “top” cleaning for the event. Stand in the middle of the room and take a fast look around. Clean the tops of the surfaces that are going to be seen or used during the party. To do this, put a clean sock on each hand and then wipe off all the dust you can see. Set aside only 10 minutes per room. — Heloise.

