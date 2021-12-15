ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

In the thick of it

Marshall Independent
 6 days ago

Give me an expanse of cattails in December with a little snow on the ground and a lot of pheasants scattered throughout it, and that’s about the best gift the outdoors can provide. Even in those years where I did not yet have a dog, I can recall serving as my...

