A hotel was opened on Oct. 12, 1872, by Charles H. Whitney shortly after Marshall was founded. The founders of Marshall realized early on that a hotel was needed for railroad workers and those who would make Lyon County their home. The hotel later was named the Atlantic Hotel. There is a story in the 1912 History of Lyon County by A.P. Rose and “Prairie Town” by John Radzilowski about an accident in the hotel on Oct. 20, 1872.

