New York City, NY

De Blasio Administration Announces Long-Sought ‘NYC Digital Service’ Just Days Before Adams Takes Over

By Devin Balkind
Gotham Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYC Department of Information Information Technology and Telecommunications Github profile. New York City’s civic technology community has for many years been calling on city government to establish a Digital Service Organization (DSO). DSOs are technology groups organized within government agenies that use open source software to create their own technology solutions...

