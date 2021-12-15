ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
32 Thoughts: As urgency over COVID-19 grows, pausing schedule will be last resort

Cover picture for the article• The latest on NHL players participating in the Olympics. • Are the Coyotes gauging the market on Jakob Chychrun?. The names came pouring out as if shot from an uncontrolled firehose: Craig Smith. Brad Marchand. Sebastian Aho. Seth Jarvis. Elias Lindholm. Andrew Mangiapane. Brad Richardson. Adam Ruzicka. Chris Tanev. Nikita...

kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks notebook: COVID-19 pause allows Boudreau precious practice time

The whiteboard got a workout. So did Bruce Boudreau’s vocal cords. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Vancouver Canucks coach subscribes to the theory that you play like you practice. And judging by the manner in which his players were practising at one point Monday at Rogers Arena, it wasn’t conducive to winning.
NHL, NHLPA expected to make Olympic decision in 'coming days'

In the wake of several league postponements caused by COVID-19, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of player participation at the Beijing Winter Olympics, and expect to be able to announce a decision in the "coming days," the league announced in a statement on Sunday. When the...
Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL, NHLPA announce enhanced protocols until at least Jan. 7

The NHL and National Hockey League Players' Association have returned to tighter COVID-19 safety measures. The league confirmed Saturday morning that it was adopting, effective immediately, new rules amid the emergence of the Omicron variant and the explosion of positive test results, particularly in the past few days. Measures include...
Hour 2 - Will the pause hurt or help the Canucks?

Jamie and Israel welcome in Canucks play by play man Brendan Batchelor following a weekend of covid postponements. Mike Tanier joins the show to talk about a wild weekend in the NFL. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
Maple Leafs, Canadiens postpone all team activities until after Christmas break

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens have postponed all team activities until after the NHL's Christmas break. The announcements come after the NHL postponed the 12 remaining cross-border games from Dec. 20-23, meaning all seven Canadian NHL teams won't play again until at least Dec. 27. As of Saturday,...
Stastny's assist milestone a testament to his rejuvenation with Jets

WINNIPEG - If you were ever wondering about how the Winnipeg Jets feel about Paul Stastny, seeing how Nikolaj Ehlers reacted to a milestone moment told you all that you needed to know. When Ehlers opened the scoring in Sunday’s game with the St. Louis Blues early in the second...
Stastny gets 500th assist as Jets beat Blues in final game before shutdown

WINNIPEG -- Paul Stastny fired in a pair of goals Sunday, but he was also really excited about the assist he notched in Winnipeg's 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Stastny got the secondary assist on Nikolaj Ehlers' goal, which marked his 500th NHL assist. Ehlers quickly scooped up the puck as a souvenir for the 16-year forward.
Calgary rallies to OT win over Minnesota in PWHPA Dream Gap Tour

Sarah Potomak scored the overtime winner as Team Calgary rallied to beat Team Minnesota in the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour Toronto showcase Saturday. With the win, Calgary will face Team Toronto on Sunday. You can watch that game on Sportsnet, SN NOW and Sportsnet’s TikTok account beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
NHL postpones Tuesday's Coyotes vs. Kraken game because of COVID-19

The NHL has postponed Tuesday's game between the visiting Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken because of COVID-19 issues affecting the home team, the league announced on Monday. The decision leaves just eight games on the schedule before the league's holiday break Dec. 24-26. On Sunday, the league postponed all games...
Top 5 Maple Leafs Prospects: Get excited about Topi Niemelä

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect pool has been drained significantly during their window of contention, as GM Kyle Dubas has repeatedly spent chunks of the future to invest in the now. Yet that doesn’t mean there aren’t several emerging talents in the system playing overseas, in college, and on...
As COVID-19 permeates all corners of life, Stars shine a light on human side of hockey

When every day brings another round of postponements on the NHL slate, it’s easy to feel as though this pandemic — in big and small ways — is once again permeating every corner of life. And from there, it’s a short trip to that mental headspace that leaves you thinking little else besides, “Man, things are really, really hard right now.”
Oilers close training facility until at least end of holiday break

The Edmonton Oilers closed their training facility until at least the end of the NHL's holiday break, the team announced on Monday, as the club attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections which have rocked the league in recent days. By closing their facilities through the end of the...
