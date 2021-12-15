ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Planet Zoo: Europe Pack - Launch Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanet Zoo's Europe DLC is available now and brings five new animals to the...

me.ign.com

IGN

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack - Launch Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution 2's Early Cretaceous pack is available now for Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nvidia GeForce Now. The pack features four prehistoric species, including land-dwelling dinosaurs, and marine and flying reptiles. This includes the Kronosaurus, Minmi, Dsungaripterus, and Wuerhosaurus. Take a look at the creatures and learn more about them in this launch trailer for the Early Cretaceous pack.
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition The Launch Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment presents the launch trailer Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition. As expected, it is full of Disney magic and shows scenes from the game. At the start of the adventure, they meet Mickey Mouse and his friends who help them settle in Castleton, where they settle down and meet colorful characters. As a new resident of Castleton, you gradually get to know your friendly neighbors and gain access to mysterious portals where worlds of adventure and even more Disney characters are waiting to befriend.
Gamespot

Serious Sam 4 Launch Trailer

Croteam returns with a high-powered prequel to the Serious Sam series that scales up chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic Serious Sam formula is revamped by putting an unstoppable arsenal up against an unimaginable number of enemies that requires players to circle-strafe and backpedal-blast their way out of impossible situations.
#Planet Zoo#Animals#Alps#Fallow Deer#Eurasian Lynx#European
hardcoregamer.com

After The Fall Gets Launch Trailer

Vertigo Games has released the launch title for the upcoming VR title After The Fall. The game will release on December 9th for PlayStation VR and Meta Quest 2 platforms along with Steam. This VR survival action FPS comes from the creators of Arizona Sunshine as both four player co-op and PVP will take place across the frozen remains of a 1980s inspired Los Angeles. The team also revealed its post launch roadmap and details for the first content called Frontrunner Season. This is free for purchases of the launch edition of After The Fall and includes four new maps, new modes, new weapons and more. You can see a run down of the game below along with the launch trailer.
nintendoeverything.com

Ever Forward launch trailer

PM Studios has published a launch trailer for Ever Forward, an adventure puzzle game that’s just landed on Switch. We have the following overview of the game straight from its eShop listing:. Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game – it is the story of Maya. Maya is lost in...
nintendoeverything.com

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX launch trailer

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX arrive on Switch in a single collection today, and Koei Tecmo has rolled out a new trailer to mark the occasion. Learn more about the games with the video below the break. Here’s an overview for Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX:. The...
nintendoeverything.com

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon launch trailer

Yacht Club Games has prepared a new launch trailer for Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. The game has just made it to Switch. For more on Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, check out the following overview:. Delve with Shovel Knight into the depths of the Pocket Dungeon in an action-packed puzzle adventure...
IGN

For Honor - Y5S4 Frozen Shores Launch Trailer

For Honor's Year 5 Season 4 Frozen Shores is available now and brings a limited-time event that kicks off today. Check out the launch trailer. In Year 5 Season 4 Frozen Shores, For Honor's factions recover from their losses caused by the perils of Tempest, until mysterious ships show up at the docks. In the limited-time event available today, Frostwind Celebrations, players will be able to progress through a Free Event Pass and gain access to a multitude of rewards such as a new paired-emote, a battle outfit, an ornament, and an effect. There will also be weapons available for players to loot. This season also launches with changes to the River Fort, Gauntlet, and Harbor maps. A new battle pass is also available for purchase featuring premium content including new battle outfits, ornaments, execution, podium, and effects.
Gematsu

Sonic Frontiers launches holiday 2022, debut trailer

Sonic Frontiers will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in holiday 2022, Sega announced. Worlds will collide in Sonic the Hedgehog‘s newest adventure. An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands—landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more! Journey into new realms.
nintendoeverything.com

Loop Hero Switch launch trailer

In celebration of the new Switch launch, Loop Hero has received a special launch trailer that’s been completely animated. We have the following overview for Loop Hero featuring more information about the title:. Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique...
IGN

Super Impossible Road - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Take a look at the launch trailer for Super Impossible Road, the game where cheating is winning. Super Impossible Road is available now on Nintendo Switch and will launch early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, featuring full cross-platform multiplayer.
IGN

Fallout 76 - Night of the Moth Launch Trailer

The Night of the Moth update has arrived in Appalachia! This update brings the new "Mothman Equinox" seasonal event, Season 7: Dr. Zorbo's Revenge and a multitude of quality-of-life improvements. Free for Fallout 76 Players.
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Chros the official launch trailer

Deep Silver and Fishlabs show the official launch trailer Chorus. This determines the right atmosphere for the space shooter. In Chorus Players take control of the ace pilot Nara, a fugitive seeking the destruction of the dark cult that created her, who must face her haunted past along the way. Together with her sentient starfighter Forsaken, she explores ancient temples, takes part in thrilling zero gravity battles and fights to unite the resistance forces against the cult (known as the Circle) and its leader, the Great Prophet.
IGN

Wolfstride - Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Wolfstride, the mecha RPG that is available now on PC via Steam. Wolfstride is a role-playing game about three former partners-in-crime arriving at a turning point in their lives. When they inherit a junkyard mecha called Cowboy, they reunite to enter the planet's most elite mecha competition: the Ultimate Golden God Tournament. With each member lending their unique abilities to the team - dog-mechanic Duque, mecha pilot Knife Leopard, and jack-of-all-trades Dominique Shade - they'll have to take on and outwit the best mecha opponents in turn-based combat. What begins as a simple mission to make money gradually unfolds into a deep, slow-burning exploration of their complex lives, the dark choices of their past, and their inevitable fate with the future of the world hanging in the balance.
psu.com

Steelrising Receives Action-Packed ‘The Angel Of Death’ Trailer

Spiders’ RPG Steelrising has received a brand new trailer titled The Angel of Death to whet your appetite ahead of the game’s launch in June 2022. Steelrising takes place in Paris during the year 1789, where the Revolution has been thwarted by Louis XIV and his mechanical army, bringing the conflict to a bloody close. The story follows Aegis, an engineering marvel, who is tasked with battling against the king’s robotic army and change the course of history.
IGN

The Hand of Merlin - Official Launch Trailer

Recruit Heroes and travel across medieval lands to stop the Cataclysm threatening to destroy your world. This rogue-lite adventure will push your skills to the limit, but worry not. Learn from your failures to lead you to success!
nintendoeverything.com

Life is Strange: True Colors launch trailer

Life is Strange: True Colors finally lands on Switch today, and we have a new trailer to celebrate. Square Enix’s video showcases both animation and gameplay. Here’s an overview of Life is Strange: True Colors:. A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable...
nintendoeverything.com

A Memoir Blue launches in February, new trailer

A Memoir Blue, which was first announced back in July, now has a release date. Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Cloisters Interactive revealed today that the game is slated for a February 10, 2022 launch. If you’re interested in learning more about A Memoir Blue, check out the following overview:...
