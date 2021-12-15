Planet Zoo: Europe Pack - Launch Trailer

Vertigo Games has released the launch title for the upcoming VR title After The Fall. The game will release on December 9th for PlayStation VR and Meta Quest 2 platforms along with Steam. This VR survival action FPS comes from the creators of Arizona Sunshine as both four player co-op and PVP will take place across the frozen remains of a 1980s inspired Los Angeles. The team also revealed its post launch roadmap and details for the first content called Frontrunner Season. This is free for purchases of the launch edition of After The Fall and includes four new maps, new modes, new weapons and more. You can see a run down of the game below along with the launch trailer.

