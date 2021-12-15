The Bad Guys: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Animated Movie Starring Sam Rockwell

"You ever wonder what it'd be like if the world wasn't scared of us?" DreamWorks Animation has unveiled the first official trailer for The Bad Guys, their next new animation movie arriving in spring, adapted from the Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey. Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula hatch a plot to pull off the ultimate heist. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade, an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they've been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he's always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become… The Good Guys? The cast features Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein. This looks quite fun, though excessively cheesy with too many ideas borrowed from other spy/heist movies. But it might be good? I do dig the style in here.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO