ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Bad Guys: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Animated Movie Starring Sam Rockwell

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody has ever failed so hard at...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch the first cinematic trailer for ‘Star Wars Eclipse’

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream have revealed the cinematic trailer for new game Star Wars Eclipse – check it out below. Following speculation, it’s been confirmed that the branching action-adventure game is currently in early development and will see players explore the world of The High Republic, which is set roughly 200 years before the well-known cinematic events of The Skywalker Saga.
VIDEO GAMES
heyuguys.com

“The movie star is gonna melt…” Trailer drops for Guy Ritchie’s ‘Operation Fortune’

STX has debuted a new trailer for the Jason Statham led new Guy Ritchie offering ‘Operation Fortune.’. Super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Rockwell
Collider

'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre' Trailer Stars Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza in Guy Ritchie Thriller

The first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s newest film Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre has been released. This comedic spy thriller stars Jason Statham as Orson Fortune a super spy trying to halt the sale of weapons technology by the rich arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre also stars Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Movie#Theaters
Alternative Press

Corey Taylor appears in new trailer for upcoming movie ‘Rucker’

Corey Taylor is no stranger to movies. The vocalist appeared in Fear Clinic, Bad Candy and the Doctor Who episode “Before The Flood.”. Slipknot’s unique visual language and visceral performance style is a natural path into horror. Now, Taylor will be making his return to the genre. A new trailer for the Jan. 4 film Rucker showcases the band’s frontman in his upcoming role.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Could The Bad Guys win 2022's battle of the animated movies?

It looks like 2022 is shaping up to be another potentially top quality year for animated movies. In the first half of next year alone, we're getting Sonic the Hedgehog's second film outing, the next instalment in the Hotel Transylvania series and Warner Bros' superhero spin-off DC League of Super-Pets.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for DreamWorks' 'The Bad Guys' About Five Criminals

"You ever wonder what it'd be like if the world wasn't scared of us?" DreamWorks Animation has unveiled the first official trailer for The Bad Guys, their next new animation movie arriving in spring, adapted from the Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey. Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula hatch a plot to pull off the ultimate heist. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade, an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they've been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he's always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become… The Good Guys? The cast features Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein. This looks quite fun, though excessively cheesy with too many ideas borrowed from other spy/heist movies. But it might be good? I do dig the style in here.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ramascreen.com

Watch This Trailer For BOOK OF LOVE Starring Sam Claflin & Verónica Echegui

Check out this trailer for BOOK OF LOVE, starring Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games) and Verónica Echegui (FX’s Trust). Co-produced by BuzzFeed Studios and XYZ Films, the film releases on Amazon Prime Video on February 4th. Prime Video has acquired U.S. and Canada streaming rights for the romantic...
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Sonic Movie 2 Villain: Is Knuckles a bad guy?

Is the Sonic movie 2 villain actually Knuckles the Echidna? The character has been a friend and ally of Sonic for decades in multiple games, cartoons, and even an animated movie, but is Knuckles a bad guy in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie? Now the first official Sonic movie 2 trailer has finally dropped at The Game Awards and it finally gives fans a look at Sonic’s long-time friend Knuckles — in a more adversarial role, it seems.
VIDEO GAMES
ramascreen.com

Watch THE BAD GUYS Cast Table Read In This New Featurette

Tags: Alex Borstein, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Lilly Singh, Marc Maron, Richard Ayoade, Sam Rockwell, The Bad Guys, Zazie Beetz. Meet the cast of #TheBadGuys. They’ll steal your hearts…and everything else. See them only in theaters April 22nd, 2022. Watch this “Cast Table Read” featurette here below!
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Operation Fortune’ Trailer: Guy Ritchie Reunites with Jason Statham in Globetrotting Spy Movie

It’s been 23 years since director Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham kicked off their working relationship with “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” (1998), which co-starred the latter. Statham gradually evolved into the mold of yesteryear’s action antiheroes, relying on quick fists, feet, a precise trigger finger, and wisecracks to tussle his way through snappy projects, a few directed by Ritchie. After “Lock, Stock” came “Snatch” (2000), “Revolver” (2005), and, earlier this year, the pair reunited for the stylish revenge-thriller “Wrath of Man” (2021), which was a modest success. The partnership continues to bear fruit with a fifth collaboration on...
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! Theatrical Anime's Trailer Streamed

The official website for Happy Elements' Ensemble Stars! franchise began streaming on Monday a trailer for the Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! theatrical anime. The website also revealed that all episodes of the Ensemble Stars! television anime will stream on various streaming services in Japan starting on December 24 in commemoration of the upcoming anime's release.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy