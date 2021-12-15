ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch This Exclusive Combat Trailer for Action RPG Stray Blade

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the new Stray Blade trailer for a closer look at the upcoming...

me.ign.com

ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Aiko's Choice, the standalone expansion that is available today on PC for the real-time stealth tactics game, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. The expansion features a previously untold tale centered around the character, Aiko, and brings three full-fledged main missions, set in brand-new environments, and three shorter interlude missions. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko´s Choice focuses on one of the main game's protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a geisha. While Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind, her former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her friends—a group of deadly assassins—she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

MONARK - Combat Trailer

Can you fight against the Pactbearers...as well as the madness? Stand alongside your allies, harness the power of your Ego, and take up arms against the corrupted forces in the Otherworld in MONARK! Coming February 22, 2022 to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC!
VIDEO GAMES
FANGORIA

Exclusive: Poster Reveal And Trailer Debut For THE KINDRED

If ignorance is bliss, what is a rabbit hole of uncovering a generation's worth of secrets? When Helen (April Pearson, Skins) wakes from a coma after a year, she learns she was the only witness to her father's suicide and is also the mother of a child she has no memory of. As she investigates and learns more about her father's past, she unearths a series of child abductions from thirty years ago and a growing resentment. Check out the official poster reveal:
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
nintendoeverything.com

Monark combat trailer

NIS America, FuRyu, and Lancarse have readied the latest trailer for Monark that offers a close look at the RPG’s combat. In the game, players will stand alongside allies, harness the power of their Ego, and take up arms against the corrupted forces of the Otherworld. Here’s some additional information...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PlatinumGames’ Brushstroke RPG is featured in the new trailer

In addition to Forspoken, there was another ambitious Square Enix game at The Game Awards 2021. The Fall of Babylon is after all made at PlatinumGames. After a few beta phases, the game will be ready for release on March 3, 2022. The game should then be released for PS4, PS5 and PC Steam. The Digital Deluxe version offers early access from February 28.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Steelrising Receives Action-Packed ‘The Angel Of Death’ Trailer

Spiders’ RPG Steelrising has received a brand new trailer titled The Angel of Death to whet your appetite ahead of the game’s launch in June 2022. Steelrising takes place in Paris during the year 1789, where the Revolution has been thwarted by Louis XIV and his mechanical army, bringing the conflict to a bloody close. The story follows Aegis, an engineering marvel, who is tasked with battling against the king’s robotic army and change the course of history.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Monark combat trailer has rad visuals, RPG battles, & a weirdly good pop song

As we have previously covered, NIS America, FuRyu, and Lancarse are bringing school-based RPG Monark to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on February 22, 2022. Today, NIS America released a Monark combat trailer to maintain hype, but it doesn’t actually go into any depth about the battle system. Instead, it just shows glimpses of the combat amid random cool visuals of battle animations, and it’s all backed by a pretty nice pop song called “Pleiades,” with vocals by harusaruhi and composed by Parsley Onuma.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Annapurna Reveals Thirsty Suitors, an Action RPG About Skating and Dating

Today, the creators of Falcon Age and publisher Annapurna revealed a brand new RPG called Thirsty Suitors, a story-driven adventure about navigating a messy past, balancing family expectations with a dating life, and looking very cool while skateboarding around town. Thirsty Suitors follows Jala, a young woman who returns home...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stray Blade - Exclusive Combat Trailer

Watch the new Stray Blade trailer for a closer look at the upcoming action RPG's intense combat. The trailer covers some of Stray Blade's core combat features including special attacks, parries, and more. In Stray Blade, you'll explore the ancient ruins of a mysterious civilization known as the Valley of Acrea. After dying in this mystical region, you're now bound to it. So, with your friendly companion, Boji, it's up to you to regain your freedom. Stray Blade is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games and Steam in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Watch the first proper trailer for Halo's live-action TV series here

We got our first look at the much-delayed and tortured Halo TV series project back at the Xbox 20th anniversary showcase in November. Then we got another brief teaser earlier this week. Now, we've finally made it – we've got a proper, damn trailer. Forgive the dramatics, but it's...
TV SERIES
pcinvasion.com

New Forspoken trailer shows off gorgeous magical combat

One of my favorite trailers from The Game Awards 2021 was the new one for Forspoken. It gave us a little more insight into the game’s story. And the protagonist, Frey, looks like she’s in a world of trouble. A world she doesn’t even know how she got to. Check out the trailer below to see her wielding an arsenal of elemental magical abilities, dodging a dragon, and surfing on an ice board. The surfing gameplay alone looks like it has the makings of an outstanding extreme sports title. And the combat in Forspoken looks epic.
VIDEO GAMES
dicebreaker.com

Tidal Blades 2 and tabletop RPG spin-off hit Kickstarter next February

Tidal Blades 2: Rise of the Unfolders, the co-op sequel to 2018 release Heroes of the Reef, will launch on Kickstarter next February alongside the Tidal Blades RPG. The creation of designers Tim and Ben Eisner and illustrator duo Mr. Cuddington, Tidal Blades: Heroes of the Reef saw players take on the role of would-be heroes hoping to earn the title of Tidal Blade by completing various challenges and ascend to the rank of champion.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

FuRyu's Monark RPG's Combat Trailer Previews Theme Song

Game launches on February 22 in N. America, February 25 in Europe. NIS America began streaming an English combat trailer for publisher FuRyu and developer Lancarse's new game Monark on Tuesday. The video previews a theme song titled "Pleiades" by harusaruhi. The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Babylon’s Fall Trailer Showcases More Combat, Releases March 2022

The Game Awards 2021 has been a jampacked event, from new reveals to new trailers of already-announced games. There’s been no shortage of juicy information for fans to chew on during this annual event, and joining in, Square Enix and PlatinumGames also showed off a new trailer for Babylon’s Fall – which you can check out below.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

V Rising Shows Off Combat In New Gameplay Trailer

Open-world Vampire game V Rising is showing off some of the combat players can expect when diving into the world created by Stunlock Studios. The new trailer shows off melee and ranged combat, as well as some of the magic you'll get to use. V Rising's short trailer shows various...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

World building RPG EGGLIA Rebirth gets an English trailer

The English version of EGGLIA Rebirth has now been confirmed by publisher Brownies, and an English trailer has released. This trailer shows off some of the Switch gameplay with English subtitles and includes story segments, combat, and menus/UI. None of this footage is showing the English version yet, but it...
VIDEO GAMES
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Netflix ACTION PACK Animated Series

Netflix has released this official trailer for “Action Pack”. Cast: Nevin Kar as Clay, Oscar Reyez as Watts, Sydney Thomas as Treena and Julieta Cortes as Wren. Action Pack is a preschool superhero adventure series from OddBot Inc. The Action Pack is a group of heroic kids — Treena, Watts, Wren and Clay — who use their incredible super powers as they take on the biggest threats in Hope Springs, implement the lessons taught by Mr. Ernesto at the Action Academy, and fulfill their ultimate mission of bringing out the good in everything, even in villains! The series is animated by ICON Creative Studio.
TV SERIES

