Watch This Exclusive Combat Trailer for Action RPG Stray Blade

Watch the launch trailer for Aiko's Choice, the standalone expansion that is available today on PC for the real-time stealth tactics game, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. The expansion features a previously untold tale centered around the character, Aiko, and brings three full-fledged main missions, set in brand-new environments, and three shorter interlude missions. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko´s Choice focuses on one of the main game's protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a geisha. While Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind, her former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her friends—a group of deadly assassins—she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past.

