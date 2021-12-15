ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The King's Man: Watch the Final Trailer for the Movie Starring Ralph Fiennes

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to...

me.ign.com

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
CNET

Jack Reacher trailer banishes memories of Tom Cruise on Amazon Prime Video

Move over, Tom Cruise. A new Jack Reacher reaches out in the trailer for an Amazon Prime Video series based on Lee Child's best-selling action thriller novels. In this TV version, Alan Ritchson plays the ass-kicking literary hero. Appearing in 26 books, Reacher is a decorated former military policeman who roams the US looking for trouble. The debut season is based on the first book in the series, Killing Floor, in which Reacher tackles a conspiracy in a small town.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Ralph Fiennes
NME

Watch the first cinematic trailer for ‘Star Wars Eclipse’

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream have revealed the cinematic trailer for new game Star Wars Eclipse – check it out below. Following speculation, it’s been confirmed that the branching action-adventure game is currently in early development and will see players explore the world of The High Republic, which is set roughly 200 years before the well-known cinematic events of The Skywalker Saga.
VIDEO GAMES
arcamax.com

Ralph Fiennes delighted to see The King's Man released in cinemas

Ralph Fiennes was delighted that Matthew Vaughn waited to release 'The King's Man' in the cinema. The 58-year-old actor stars in the new movie - which serves as a prequel to the 'Kingsman' films - and was glad that the director resisted the temptation to release the flick on a streaming service as he wanted audiences to have the "cinema experience".
MOVIES
Reuters

Ralph Fiennes tells gentlemen spies' origin story in 'The King's Man'

LONDON (Reuters) - Director Matthew Vaughn brings his third instalment of the “Kingsman” spy action films to the big screen with a prequel movie starring Ralph Fiennes. Set in the early 20th century, “The King’s Man” tells the story of how the independent intelligence Kingsman agency is created to defeat a war plot.
MOVIES
#Intelligence Agency
First Showing

Trailer for Animated 'Hilda and the Mountain King' Movie from Netflix

"Have you ever wondered why we stay here…?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for Hilda and the Mountain King, a full 80-minute movie based on the animated series "Hilda" set in a world full of fantasy and magic and trolls. The animated series has picked up numerous awards and already has a big audience, and since this trailer is for an entire movie, we can feature it this time. It's set after Season 2 and before Season 3 (due out next year), and it's based on the sixth book in the Hilda series of graphic novels. When Hilda wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use her wits and courage to get back home, become human again — and save the city of Trolberg. Featuring the same voices from the series: Bella Ramsey as Hilda, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo as Frida, Daisy Haggard as Johanna, Oliver Nelson, and Rasmus Hardiker. Plus a big, gnarly Mountain King. And a few trolls. This looks like a fun storytelling twist! It's worth a watch.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘The King’s Daughter’ Trailer: Long-Delayed Historical Fantasy Film Finally Hits Theaters In January

A mermaid’s life could hold the key to immortality in “The King’s Daughter.” The adaptation of Vonda N. McIntyre’s novel “The Moon and the Sun” sees a young creature captured by none other than King Louis XIV. His quest to live forever puts her in danger, but the ruler’s illegitimate daughter might hold the key to saving the aquatic being. In the process, a father and daughter may finally break the barriers between them. The Sean McNamara-helmed project took years to reach the screen. Filmed in 2014, it was initially set for a 2015 release date. Delays ultimately took it off the schedule until Gravitas Ventures obtained North American rights in 2021.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

“The movie star is gonna melt…” Trailer drops for Guy Ritchie’s ‘Operation Fortune’

STX has debuted a new trailer for the Jason Statham led new Guy Ritchie offering ‘Operation Fortune.’. Super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wcsx.com

King’s Man Movie Premiere – Listen & Win

Make sure you’re listening to WCSX for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the early screening premiere of the movie, The King’s Man, on December 16th. The premiere will be at 7pm at MJR Troy. The King’s Man movie synopsis:. As a collection of...
MOVIES
SFGate

‘The King’s Man’ Review: Ralph Fiennes in a Serviceable Prequel to the Over-the-Top Gentleman Action Spy Series

In the most outlandish scene in “The King’s Man” — if not the strangest scene of the year — Orlando Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), a sneaky aristocrat who will go on to form the first British secret-service agency (and is already acting like a rogue spy), shows up for a meeting with Grigori Rasputin, the fevered mystic and demonic holy man of Imperial Russia, played by Rhys Ifans as if he were starring in a historical thriller directed by Mel Brooks.
MOVIES
IGN

The King's Man Review

This is a spoiler-free early review of The King's Man, which hits theaters on Dec. 22. It feels like a near impossible feat to review The King's Man, director Matthew Vaughn's third entry into his comic book spy franchise. The wildly overstuffed and often delightfully unhinged film – that is, in reality, two films in one – feels almost review proof. A combination of the film's many tonal and narrative contradictions along with its wildly unexpected moments create a situation where it's hard to quantify how it works as a whole.
MOVIES
IGN

The King's Daughter - Official Trailer

The King's Daughter focuses on King Louis XIV and his quest for immortality. The King (Brosnan) manages to capture a mermaid's life force, but things become complicated when his illegitimate daughter (Scodelario) bonds with the mermaid. The King's Daughter releases in theaters on January 21, 2022.
MOVIES
homenewshere.com

Gemma Arterton star-struck by The King's Man cast

Gemma Arterton was "pinching herself" on a daily basis on the set of 'The King's Man'. The 35-year-old actress stars as Polly in the new 'Kingman's prequel movie and revealed that she was struggling to keep her composure because of the flick's starry cast – which includes Ralph Fiennes, Rhys Ifans and Alison Steadman.
MOVIES

