The King's Man: Watch the Final Trailer for the Movie Starring Ralph Fiennes

"Have you ever wondered why we stay here…?" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for Hilda and the Mountain King, a full 80-minute movie based on the animated series "Hilda" set in a world full of fantasy and magic and trolls. The animated series has picked up numerous awards and already has a big audience, and since this trailer is for an entire movie, we can feature it this time. It's set after Season 2 and before Season 3 (due out next year), and it's based on the sixth book in the Hilda series of graphic novels. When Hilda wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use her wits and courage to get back home, become human again — and save the city of Trolberg. Featuring the same voices from the series: Bella Ramsey as Hilda, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo as Frida, Daisy Haggard as Johanna, Oliver Nelson, and Rasmus Hardiker. Plus a big, gnarly Mountain King. And a few trolls. This looks like a fun storytelling twist! It's worth a watch.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO