Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Season 2: Point Defense Trailer

Watch the trailer for a deep dive into what you can expect with Season 6 of SnowRunner, which brings new maps, new modes, and new vehicles. The trailer also details the features of a new, free update that is also available now. SnowRunner's Season 6: Haul & Hustle is available now and brings new maps in Maine, US, featuring new activities, along with two new vehicles: the Aramatsu Forwarder, an agile 8x8 forestry specialist with a built-in crane and log trailer, and the Tayga 6455B which is a versatile 6-wheeler. Additionally, alongside Season 6, a large free update has arrived, adding crossplay between PC and PS4, with Xbox One joining soon after, as well as a photo mode, new addons, and a slew of vehicle skins, chosen based on the community's favorite in-game vehicles. Season 6: Haul & Hustle is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC as a part of the Year 2 Pass. SnowRunner and the Year 1 and Year 2 Passes are available on all platforms.
