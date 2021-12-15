ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Season 2: Point Defense Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available now for Xbox Series X/S,...

me.ign.com

IGN

SnowRunner - Season 6 Overview Trailer

Watch the trailer for a deep dive into what you can expect with Season 6 of SnowRunner, which brings new maps, new modes, and new vehicles. The trailer also details the features of a new, free update that is also available now. SnowRunner's Season 6: Haul & Hustle is available now and brings new maps in Maine, US, featuring new activities, along with two new vehicles: the Aramatsu Forwarder, an agile 8x8 forestry specialist with a built-in crane and log trailer, and the Tayga 6455B which is a versatile 6-wheeler. Additionally, alongside Season 6, a large free update has arrived, adding crossplay between PC and PS4, with Xbox One joining soon after, as well as a photo mode, new addons, and a slew of vehicle skins, chosen based on the community's favorite in-game vehicles. Season 6: Haul & Hustle is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC as a part of the Year 2 Pass. SnowRunner and the Year 1 and Year 2 Passes are available on all platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Sniper Elite 5 gets first trailer and is launching next year

Following its blink-and-you'll-miss it debut during this year's Game Awards, developer Rebellion has officially revealed Sniper Elite 5, which will be making its way to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC some time next year. As you'd expect, Sniper Elite 5 will deliver more of the series' "unparalleled tactical sniping", as Rebellion...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Knockout City Update 4.00 Unleashes Season 4: Alien Invasion Content

Velan Studios has unwrapped the Knockout City update 4.00 patch notes for you to digest, which is a major update introducing Season 4: Alien Invasion into the mix. Read up on Knockout City Season 4 below. Patch 4.0 introduces Season 4: Alien Invasion, which comes with a host of new...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rainbow Six Siege - Ace Elite Set Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Rainbow Six Siege. Ace's Elite set is available now and features the Altruistic Ego uniform, headgear, victory dance, operator card, gadget skin for his S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breachers, weapon skin for the Ak-12, M1014, and P9, as well as the Elite Ace Chibi charm.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

All Collectible Vanity Gear Locations - Ghost of Tsushima Guide

This video shows you how to find and collect all of the hidden Vanity Gear in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. Searching for the gear is made easier when using the Vanity Gear guiding wind skill as it takes the player directly to the next item. 00:00 - Intro 00:14 - Oni Blade's Straw Hat 00:39 - Wanderer's Straw Had 01:02 - Warrior's Sunset Headband 02:05 - Natural Vengeance Headband 02:43 - Forgemaster's Headband 03:32 - Chikurin Headband 04:02 - Aozora Headband 04:34 - Warrior's Brush Sword Kit 05:12 - Yasha's Embers Sword Kit 05:43 - Fuujin's Secret Sword Kit 06:15 - Genbu's Darkness Sword Kit 06:46 - Mamushi Venom Sword Kit 07:20 - Spring Bamboo Sword Kit 07:47 - Twilight Oni Sword Kit 08:23 - Wood Spirit Straw Hat 08:58 - Riverbed Straw Hat 09:32 - Toyotama Straw Hat 10:03 - Band of the Second Son 11:03 - Healer's Headband 11:50 - Plum Blossom Headband 12:46 - Gyozen's Blindfold 13:20 - Bishamon's Fortune Sword Kit 13:59 - Breath of Hachiman Sword Kit 14:35 - Dueling Festival Sword Kit 15:13 - Gold Koi River Sword Kit 15:48 - Hijiki in Sunlight Sword Kit 16:26 - Hunting Bear Sword Kit 17:04 - Moon Bear's Paw Sword Kit 17:40 - Warrior's Faith Sword Kit 18:16 - Yuzu Peel Sword Kit 18:48 - Ivory of Woe Mask 19:21 - Seiryuu's Glare Mask 19:56 - Skeletal Vengeance Mask 20:31 - Tengai 21:04 - Crooked Kama Headband 21:49 - Sago Blue Headband 22:52 - Azure Dragon Sword Kit 23:29 - Hidden Forest Sword Kit 24:10 - Island's Keeper Sword Kit 24:48 - Midnight Hanabi Sword Kit 25:25 - Shogun's Storm Sword Kit 26:03 - Sly Tanuki Sword Kit 26:41 - Tanuki's Brush Sword Kit For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bandana Skull Location (Silent Auditorium Skull)

The final skull in Halo Infinite is Bandana, a secret skull that can only be found in Silent Auditorium, the final mission of the game. At the time of this writing, you cannot replay missions. Here's how you can find the Silent Auditorium's skull if you're playing the mission.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get Darkrai

Darkrai is a Dark-type Mythical Pokemon from the original Diamond and Pearl that players were only able to get through a special event. Now there's a new way to get Darkrai in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Keep reading to learn more and check our Legendary Pokemon list to discover all the other extremely rare Pokemon that you can catch in the games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Contract DLC Guide

This page acts as a hub for 'The Contract' DLC for GTA Online. Below you will find a brief breakdown of each aspect of the DLC, along with links leading to more detailed coverage of those same elements. From new weapons, vehicles, and songs, to specific walkthroughs of the new story content, this guide will ensure you get the full experience with all the new content that this update provides.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

JBL Quantum Cup - Apex Legends Finals | Day 1

JBL Quantum Cup - Apex Legends Finals where the top 20 pro teams go head-to-head for a $50,000 prize pool featuring the legendary #100Thieves and brand new ways for viewers to take home prizes just for watching. The JBL Quantum Cup is back for its second year featuring Fortnite, Apex Legends & CS:GO and new ways for viewers to Watch, Play, Win!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tossing and Turning

Tossing and Turning is the first quest of A Fated Encounter and is triggered as soon as you arrive at the Isle of Skye. This page of IGN’s A Fated Encounter Walkthrough will guide you through each step of this quest and include tips and hints to find any collectibles along the way!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New 'The Contract' Weapons

This page of the guide will detail all of the new weapons available in 'The Contract' DLC for GTA Online. Below you will find a breakdown of where you can find these weapons and how much they cost. For the more unique weapons, you'll also read about their best usages.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite - All Mjolnir Armor Locker Locations (Campaign)

The Location of every Mjolnir Armor Locker in the Halo Infinite campaign. The Mjolnir Armor Lockers contain cosmetics that can be used to customize your spartan, vehicles, and weapons in the multiplayer. For more on Halo Infinite, including multiplayer tips and all the Halo Infinite Skull locations, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/halo-infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Power Corrupts All

Power Corrupts All is the fifth quest in the Those Who Are Treasured crossover DLC in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. This page will take you through each step of the mission, highlighting locations of interest and optional objectives. Power Corrupts All Walkthrough. To begin the quest to find Barnabas, you need...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Moondrop Boss Guide

Top Contributors: Callum Williams, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Ignotantpolly. Early into Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach's campaign, players will go head to head with an intense animatronic that acts as the Daycare Attendant. A tale of Jekyll and Hyde, you'll first meet the attendant in his docile form, Sundrop. However, once the lights go out, his aggressive alter-ego Moondrop takes over and players will have to fight to survive.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stalker 2 Cancels NFT Plans In Less Than an Hour - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, A little under an hour after posting and deleting a tweet justifying the decision to incorporate NFT technology into the upcoming STALKER 2, GSC Game World has published a follow-up statement announcing it is backing away from the use of NFTs.GSC was making a number of NFTs for STALKER 2, but one particular draw was a token that will let the owner become an in-game NPC, provided they can get to GSC's studio in Ukraine after successfully bidding on the NFT. An auction was to take place in January 2022, with the winning bidder receiving the prize of becoming what GSC refers to as the first "metahuman" in a game. As of now, GSC has made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related. Tencent has announced today that it has acquired California-based developer Turtle Rock Studios, the developer of Back 4 Blood and the Left 4 Dead series. A press release sent out today notes that Turtle Rock will become part of Tencent, though the studio will retain its independent operations in California, with the existing team continuing to run all studio operations. IGN announces their Game of the Year title as well as IGN's People's Choice Award for Game of The Year, Console Exclusive of the Year, Movie of Year, and TV Series of the Year! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

All Armor Sets - Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Guide

This video shows you all of the collectible armor sets in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. Many can be acquired by simply playing through the Main Quest, however, some require optional missions. 00:00 - Intro 00:16 - Samurai Clan Armor 00:29 - Broken Armor 00:43 - Hero of Tsushima Armor 00:58 - Tadayori's Armor 01:11 - Ronin Attire 01:26 - Gosaku's Armor 01:42 - Sakai Clan Armor 01:56 - Kensei Armor 02:10 - Ghost Armor 02:26 - Mongol Commander's Armor 02:42 - Traveler's Attire 02:56 - Fundoshi 03:11 - Sarugami Armor For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.
VIDEO GAMES

