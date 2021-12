Colonel David W. Blizzard, USMC (Ret.) passed away suddenly on the morning of December 6th, 2021 in his Florida home. He was born in Ocean City, NJ January 3, 1941, and remained there throughout his youth. Graduating from high school as a celebrated football star from Ocean City High School in 1960 he was recruited into Wesley College’s football program in 1961. He became an officer of the Ocean City Police Department and when reminiscing about this time in his life, he always spoke fondly of those early days as a police officer and the lifelong bonds of friendship forged playing football and being an officer on the OCPD. His life was spent serving others and keeping up the good fight.

