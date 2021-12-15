ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Watch the Red Band Trailer for the Action-Comedy Starring Nicolas Cage

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicolas Cage stars as... Nick Cage in the...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
No Film School

Nicolas Cage Stars in a Massively Weird Role He Was Born to Play

From director Tom Gormican comes a meta heist comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where Nicolas Cage stars as Nicolas Cage, and he's on a very weird mission. The movie, from Lionsgate, hits theaters on April 22, 2022. The official synopsis is:. “Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the...
MOVIES
metaflix.com

Teaser For Greatest Nicolas Cage Movie Comedy Has Dropped

The fact that only Nicolas Cage would be mad enough to make this crazy film is why only Nicolas Cage is worthy of getting his own crazy film. The man knows what a giant meme he is and is tapping into that to reward his fans with something truly… aware, of the immeasurable weight of his massive talent. Was that the title?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
manofmany.com

Watch Nicolas Cage Play Nicolas Cage in the Most Absurd Film of His Career

Remember when Nicolas Cage thought he was a vampire? Or the time he stole John Travolta’s face? And who could forget the bees? For an Academy-Award Winning actor with a slew of incredible performances under his belt, not the least of which being his Oscar-fix Pig, he’s sure made some interesting role choices. But somehow, his latest venture seems to perfectly fit the Nicolas Cage bill. In fact, you could argue it is the role he was destined to play.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at bizarre new Nicolas Cage movie with The Mandalorian star

Nicolas Cage plays... Nick Cage, in what has been styled as "the most Nicolas Cage movie ever". We now have our first look at upcoming movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in the form of a new trailer (which you can watch above) and some first-look images, and the film is certainly a fascinating concept.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

First trailer for DreamWorks animated action comedy Bad Guys

DreamWorks ad Universal Pictures have revealed a poster and trailer for the animated action comedy The Bad Guys. Based on Aaron Blabey’s New York Times best-selling book series, the film follows an infamous crew of criminals as they attempt their most challenging con yet – becoming model citizens to save themselves from life in prison; check them out here…
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Red Band#Film Star
The Verge

Nicolas Cage takes on his most challenging role yet: Nicolas Cage

Do you ever watch a Nicolas Cage movie and think, “He just wasn’t Nick Cage enough for me”? Well, that shouldn’t be a problem in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming movie in which Cage plays himself. It’s described as an “action-adventure,” and the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
flickeringmyth.com

MacGruber is back in red band trailer for Peacock revival

With a little over a week to go until MacGruber premieres on Peacock, a red band trailer, poster and images have been released for the action comedy series which sees America’s ultimate hero (Will Forte) reassembling his old teammates Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) to take down a villain from his past, after spending over a decade in prison; check them out here…
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Jeff Garlin’s Final ‘Goldbergs’ Scenes Were Filmed Using a Body Double

Lately, rumors have been swirling that Jeff Garlin’s time with the popular sitcom The Goldbergs was coming to an end. The longtime actor was the subject of multiple misconduct complaints on the set of the hit ABC sitcom. And, as one outlet reports, this end has come a lot sooner than expected. Recently, The Goldbergs showrunners had to call in Garlin’s body double to finish the actor’s scenes on his final day.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy