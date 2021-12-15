ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sengoku Dynasty - Reveal Teaser Trailer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for Sengoku Dynasty, an all-new adventure set...

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak new teaser trailer, amiibo revealed

During The Game Awards 2021 tonight, Capcom debuted a brand new teaser trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – and new amiibo are confirmed. At the end of the video, it’s revealed that a trio of additional figures are on the way. The lineup includes Palamute “Canyne Malzeno X”, Malzeno, and Palico “Felyne Malzeno X”. All of these figures unlock a special layered armor when used in the game.
The Matrix Awakens Teaser Trailer Revealed

It's a big day for fans of The Matrix, as a teaser has now been released for The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience. The interactive tech demo will be released free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The official Unreal Engine Twitter account is teasing that the game will be "a glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment." On the official website, there is a teaser and countdown clock for The Game Awards, and a full reveal is set to take place during the show. Until then, fans can pre-download both versions of the game.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Slices Up Soldiers in Prequel

Move over, Geralt, because there’s a new badass hero in the “Witcher” universe: Michelle Yeoh. The first teaser trailer for the prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” was released to fans who stuck around after the credits rolled on Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which dropped on Netflix Friday morning. It’s the first look at the spinoff series, which is set thousands of years before the adventures of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer in the mainline “Witcher” show. The teaser focuses on a trio of elves, played by Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain and Sophia Brown, who travel the wilderness and fight several groups...
Genshin Impact - Arataki Itto Character Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Genshin Impact for a look at the character, Arataki Itto. When the Arataki Gang is involved, even the most traditional repertoire may usher in a new twist. Although some in the audience have enjoyed such a surprise, it has caused quite the trouble for the Tenryou Commission. Let's see who will get the last laugh this time: Arataki Itto with his booming laughter, or the soldiers who are swift at maintaining law and order.
Bubble - Official Teaser Trailer

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.
The First Halo TV Series Teaser Trailer Has Arrived

The latest teaser trailer for the Halo TV show has dropped, promising more at The Game Awards tomorrow. Actor Pablo Schreiber, who became a household name as George "Pornstache" Mendez in Orange Is the New Black and Mad Sweeney in American Gods, is playing John-117 with Jen Taylor playing Cortana. That's the same Jen Taylor from the games, which is an awesome addition. Furthermore, Natascha McElhone is playing Dr. Catherine Halsey, Danny Sapani will be playing Captain Jacob Keyes and Olive Gray is playing Miranda Keyes. As well as these returning characters, there are new kids on the block. Quan Ah, played by Yerin Ha, is a “shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies" who encounters Master Chief at a crucial point in their paths. And, Makee is a human orphan who was adopted by the Covenant, played by Charlie Murphy.
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Game Streams Gameplay Features Trailer

KOEI Tecmo Games' American and European YouTube channels began streaming a gameplay features trailer for the Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires) game on Thursday. KOEI Tecmo will release the game in North America and Europe on February 15, 2022. The North American and European standard editions...
Genshin Impact Teaser Trailer Introduces the Foolhardy Oni Arataki Itto

Developer miHoYo has released a new Genshin Impact teaser trailer introducing us to the new character, Arataki Itto, the head of the Arataki Gang. They constantly get caught by Inazuma’s Tenryou Commission. The trailer depicts a slightly distorted version of the humans versus oni story while providing comedic insight into Arataki Itto’s personality. In the trailer’s description, the developer states:
New Halo TV series teaser released ahead of Game Awards trailer reveal

A new teaser for the Halo TV series has been released ahead of the arrival of the show’s first trailer, which will debut during The Game Awards on December 9. The first teaser for the series aired during Xbox‘s 20th anniversary celebration stream last month. It showed an unclothed Master...
Granblue Fantasy: Relink adds PC version; latest details and teaser trailer

Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be available for PC via Steam alongside its previously announced PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions when it launches in 2022 worldwide, publisher Cygames and developer Cygames Osaka announced. Various new details were also announced, starting with new character Rolan:. Rolan (voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya) This...
Genshin Impact Teaser Trailer Introduces Gorou, the Adorable Pointy-Ear General

Developer miHoYo has released a new Genshin Impact teaser trailer introducing us to yet another new character coming soon in Version 2.3. This time, the teaser trailer gives us a look at the adorable yet dependable Gorou, one of Watatsumi Island’s Resistance squad leaders. The trailer emphasizes how Gorou is meant to support your party, rather than showing him defeating enemies alone. Furthermore, the trailer also narrates some of the key teachings he has learned throughout the years in combat against the Raiden Shogun.
Warframe The New War: Act One Teaser Trailer

Get ready to experience all-out war during Warframe’s biggest cinematic update yet. Witness The New War through the eyes of new playable characters, plus discover a new Warframe, an epic cinematic quest, new Customizations, Weapons, Accessories and more. The New War sends players on a journey across 3 massive acts,...
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) First Teaser Trailer Revealed

The first teaser for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) has been revealed ahead of its theatrical debut on October 7, 2022. This first look shows Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy meeting after some time apart. We also get a glimpse of Miles fighting Spider-Man 2099 as they fall and travel through different universes. This is also the first we are hearing about this sequel being a "Part One" of a larger story.
Punk: Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER gets new teaser trailer

We haven’t heard much about Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER since May. The idea of a psychic protagonist who repairs people’s memories is an intriguing one, and I was hungry for more information after viewing the last footage of the title. Today, developer MidBoss debuted a new teaser trailer for Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER. It’s not much, but there are some nice glimpses of what the game has in store for players.
Granblue Fantasy Relink Teaser Gameplay Trailer Revealed, Releasing Worldwide in 2022

Popular JRPG franchise Granblue Fantasy just got a new teaser trailer for its upcoming title, Relink. Furthermore, developer Cygames announced that the title will get a global release sometime in 2022 for the PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam. The latest teaser trailer gives fans a glimpse at how gameplay will look, as well as a few of the game’s characters.
