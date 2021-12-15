Yo, Corinne — loosen the Voice restrictions

Historically, American universities’ commitment has been to freedom, reason, traditional liberalism, objectivity, and meritocracy but now is forced to struggle with the stifling forces of political correctness. Universities generally are being recruited as “Social Justice Warriors” who care more how people feel than seeking and speaking truth. Think about it. A meat and potato item for the SJWs is what are called micro-aggressions that instructors should avoid speaking in the classroom. For instance, instructors are discouraged from voicing the instructional proposition that any decision involving a human resource matter should not be based upon merit because of the fear of causing someone anxiety or discomfort due to their cynicism about what peoples’ motivations may be otherwise. When teaching decision making, then, by what metric should the instructor otherwise suggest or stipulate for making such decisions: friendship, skin color, gender, what?

ATHENS, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO