Athens, OH

Yo, Corinne — loosen the Voice restrictions

Athens News
 6 days ago

As an appreciative reader of The Athens News, Ms. Colbert, I was both surprised and disappointed by your Dec. 1st. piece: “Yo, Athens County—cat got your tongue?” Surprised by the way you chide your readership for not sharing their opinions on local issues by “venting” them in letters to the editor,...

Athens News

Waterspout a reminder of Athens' uniqueness

Maybe it’s time to talk about something completely different. I had an amazing experience early in November. I was returning from Menards on the freeway where it parallels the Hocking River when I saw a 20-foot waterspout. I was just thinking how the Big Ditch was getting pretty again...
Athens News

Mail-in ballot legislation needs tighter USPS regulations

My daughter Kate and I voted early in 2020. While standing in line, we got into a discussion of the mail-in ballot procedure being followed in states where the boards of election were automatically mailing ballots to anyone registered to vote without any request from them for a ballot. A lady in the group who was registered to vote in Ohio mentioned that she had received a ballot from Los Angeles, California where she had once lived. California at that time had not provided for mail in-balloting and only now adopted legislation approving it immediately following the recent recall vote involving their current governor.
Brian Williams
97.1 FM Talk

Glorifying Victimhood in America

Glorifying Victimhood in America. Congressional candidate Billy Prempeh joins Ryan Wiggins to talk about power misuse in America. What Jussie Smollett is doing sets a bad precedent for a lot of people in the United States.
Athens News

Long-time admin Jenny Hall-Jones to leave OU in January

Ohio University announced Tuesday that long-time administrator Jenny Hall-Jones will be leaving the university in Jan. 2022 to become vice president for student affairs at Grand Valley State University in Michigan. Hall-Jones has served as interim vice president for student affairs since September 2020, when former VP Jason Pina announced...
Athens News

Athens Ability: How structures of all sorts include some and exclude others

Recently there has been lots of discussion about how there is systemic structural racism. And with this discussion, I have become much more aware how structures, intentional or not, can be either inclusive or they can exclude participation of some of our community members. I’m sorry to say that I accepted these structures without question. Thankfully, that is less true now, and I can act in support of changes that break down those structures.
Athens News

'Social justice warriors' taking over universities, including OU

Historically, American universities’ commitment has been to freedom, reason, traditional liberalism, objectivity, and meritocracy but now is forced to struggle with the stifling forces of political correctness. Universities generally are being recruited as “Social Justice Warriors” who care more how people feel than seeking and speaking truth. Think about it. A meat and potato item for the SJWs is what are called micro-aggressions that instructors should avoid speaking in the classroom. For instance, instructors are discouraged from voicing the instructional proposition that any decision involving a human resource matter should not be based upon merit because of the fear of causing someone anxiety or discomfort due to their cynicism about what peoples’ motivations may be otherwise. When teaching decision making, then, by what metric should the instructor otherwise suggest or stipulate for making such decisions: friendship, skin color, gender, what?
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
inquirer.com

Yo, media: The crisis is democracy, not Biden | Will Bunch Newsletter

The out-of-nowhere 1993 Phillies with their “Macho Row.” Allen Iverson and the perpetually banged up 2001 76ers. There’s a certain kind of gritty Philadelphia sports team that forces its way into your heart — and at the very end, breaks it. The 2021 Philadelphia Union squad that left everything on the pitch on Sunday with half the team out for COVID-19 protocols was that team. I can’t wait to see them again on Feb. 26.
The Independent

Texas pastor says sorry after video in church shows congregation chanting ‘Let’s go, Brandon!’

The pastor of a church in San Antonio, Texas, has apologised after a video of his congregants chanting “Let’s go Brandon” — a slogan intended to insult US president Joe Biden — went viral on social media. The slogan is a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at a NASCAR race in October.Videos from the “ReAwaken America” event at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio earlier this month showed people chanting the slogan, and cheering and clapping along as someone from the state led the audience. Donald Trump ally Michael Flynn was...
