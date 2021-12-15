ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Minecraft Dungeons - Cloudy Climb Launch Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinecraft Dungeons' first seasonal adventure, Cloudy Climb, is...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Nostale - Act 8 The Celestial Lair Launch Trailer

The first part of Act 8: The Celestial Lair, the latest update for NosTale, brings 13 new maps, two raids, eight Time-Space instances, new equipment sets, and monsters to the anime action MMORPG. The first part of the storyline will include new quests and additional specialist content. Check out the launch trailer.
COMICS
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: After the Fall VR Multiplayer Shooter Launch Trailer

Vertigo shows the leek trailer After the fall. This is usually dark and action packed, but that suits the VR multiplayer shooter. I am the author for Gaming Ideology and loves to play Battle Royale games and loves to stream and write about them. I am a freelancer and now is the permanent member of Gaming Ideology.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Aiko's Choice, the standalone expansion that is available today on PC for the real-time stealth tactics game, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. The expansion features a previously untold tale centered around the character, Aiko, and brings three full-fledged main missions, set in brand-new environments, and three shorter interlude missions. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko´s Choice focuses on one of the main game's protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a geisha. While Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind, her former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her friends—a group of deadly assassins—she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Chros the official launch trailer

Deep Silver and Fishlabs show the official launch trailer Chorus. This determines the right atmosphere for the space shooter. In Chorus Players take control of the ace pilot Nara, a fugitive seeking the destruction of the dark cult that created her, who must face her haunted past along the way. Together with her sentient starfighter Forsaken, she explores ancient temples, takes part in thrilling zero gravity battles and fights to unite the resistance forces against the cult (known as the Circle) and its leader, the Great Prophet.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot

Serious Sam 4 Launch Trailer

Croteam returns with a high-powered prequel to the Serious Sam series that scales up chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic Serious Sam formula is revamped by putting an unstoppable arsenal up against an unimaginable number of enemies that requires players to circle-strafe and backpedal-blast their way out of impossible situations.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon launch trailer

Yacht Club Games has prepared a new launch trailer for Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. The game has just made it to Switch. For more on Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, check out the following overview:. Delve with Shovel Knight into the depths of the Pocket Dungeon in an action-packed puzzle adventure...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Ever Forward launch trailer

PM Studios has published a launch trailer for Ever Forward, an adventure puzzle game that’s just landed on Switch. We have the following overview of the game straight from its eShop listing:. Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game – it is the story of Maya. Maya is lost in...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Minecraft
darkhorizons.com

“Halo” TV Series Trailer Launches Thursday

Paramount+ has announced that the first official trailer for their live-action “Halo” TV series is set to debut during The Game Awards on Thursday, December 9th. In order to promote that premiere, a fifteen-second tease from the trailer has been released below. The ten-episode series stars Pablo Schrieber as Master Chief in this tale of the epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and the alien threat known as the Covenant.
TV SERIES
IGN

For Honor - Y5S4 Frozen Shores Launch Trailer

For Honor's Year 5 Season 4 Frozen Shores is available now and brings a limited-time event that kicks off today. Check out the launch trailer. In Year 5 Season 4 Frozen Shores, For Honor's factions recover from their losses caused by the perils of Tempest, until mysterious ships show up at the docks. In the limited-time event available today, Frostwind Celebrations, players will be able to progress through a Free Event Pass and gain access to a multitude of rewards such as a new paired-emote, a battle outfit, an ornament, and an effect. There will also be weapons available for players to loot. This season also launches with changes to the River Fort, Gauntlet, and Harbor maps. A new battle pass is also available for purchase featuring premium content including new battle outfits, ornaments, execution, podium, and effects.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Tchia launches in spring 2022, gameplay trailer

Awaceb has released the gameplay reveal trailer for open-world adventure game Tchia, as well as announced a spring 2022 release window. It will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store. Get the latest details below, via Awaceb. The new gameplay trailer shows off the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Hand of Merlin - Official Launch Trailer

Recruit Heroes and travel across medieval lands to stop the Cataclysm threatening to destroy your world. This rogue-lite adventure will push your skills to the limit, but worry not. Learn from your failures to lead you to success!
ENTERTAINMENT
wccftech.com

Homeworld 3 Launches in Q4 2022; Devs Share First Gameplay Trailer

Homeworld 3 will indeed be released in the last quarter of 2022 as originally planned, developer Blackbird Interactive and publisher Gearbox Software confirmed today at the TGA 2021. First unveiled back at PAX West 2019, Homeworld 3 got a brand new gameplay trailer at the event. You can check it out below, of course.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Sonic Frontiers Receives First Trailer, Launching Holiday 2022

SEGA has officially confirmed the title and launch window for the next game in the Sonic The Hedgehog series. The game is called Sonic Frontiers and it appears to be a more open-world style game as suggested by the rumors. It is planned to release in Holiday 2022 for Switch and other platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Life is Strange: True Colors launch trailer

Life is Strange: True Colors finally lands on Switch today, and we have a new trailer to celebrate. Square Enix’s video showcases both animation and gameplay. Here’s an overview of Life is Strange: True Colors:. A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Super Impossible Road launch trailer

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Wonderful Lasers have come out with a launch trailer for Super Impossible Road, their futuristic racing title. It just landed on Switch this week. If you’d like to learn more about Super Impossible Road, read the following overview:. In the future, you’ve got to...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX launch trailer

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX arrive on Switch in a single collection today, and Koei Tecmo has rolled out a new trailer to mark the occasion. Learn more about the games with the video below the break. Here’s an overview for Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX:. The...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy