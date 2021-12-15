ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Looking at the Startup Ecosystem: Fundraising Market Map

By Maximilian Fleitmann, Serial Entrepreneur & Investor
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fundraising is hard although billions of dollars are invested into startups globally. But there are...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
SAN MATEO, CA
pymnts.com

Mapping The Global Commerce Future Playbook: How Instant Payments Will Transform The Payments Ecosystem

How Real-Time Payments Help Global Businesses Power Sustainable Growth. The consumerization of digital payments is influencing business-to-business (B2B) expectations, especially when transactions are being done internationally. PYMNTS’ Mapping The Global Commerce Future Playbook, a Citi collaboration, outlines how businesses can use real-time payments to unlock the transparency, speed and seamlessness they crave to streamline their treasury functions and power sustainable growth globally.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

How the NFT Art Market Works

Non-fungible tokens are non-interchangeable tokens that cannot be split and replaced or reproduced from the same currency. An NFT confirms ownership of a digital asset but does not prevent it from being copied. NFTs are different from other cryptocurrencies because of their "construction," and their value is determined by the person who produces them, or the investor, not by someone from the outside. The most famous NFT sale was made by American artist Bipple, who sold a collage of work for $4 million at Christie's auction house.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Ecosystem#Fundraising#Decks
HackerNoon

Industry 5.0 and the Future of Manufacturing

Industry 5.0 will be made possible by intentionally placing ongoing research, innovation, and technology at the front and center of the transition. Manufacturing will move towards manufacturing for a purpose, rather than simply production for profit, and will stand by three core principles: human-focused, sustainability, and resilience.
ECONOMY
The Tech Report& LLC

Marketing Strategies for Tech Startups

Marketing in the world of tech startups can be a challenging and costly experience since it’s a highly competitive space. In recent times, there has been an upsurge of technological advancements that have gone global almost immediately. For this reason, the need for smart marketing strategies is far more than necessary.
ECONOMY
tech-ish.com

Wowzi, Kenya’s Influencer Marketing Startup, closes $2 Million Seed

Wowzi, an influencer marketing platform, has announced it has successfully closed a $2 million seed round that will see it scale its platform across the African continent. The round was led by 4DX Ventures with participation from To.org, Golden Palm Investments, LoftyInc Capital, Afropreneur Angels, and Future Africa. Andela co-founder...
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

How to Drive Startup Growth Using Cold Outreach

The road from a small startup to a sustainable business is a bumpy one. In a cruel world of startups, you either grow or you die. But there’s one method — the one that is usually off-radar for most startups — which, however, has been particularly useful on our road to sustainable growth as a company. In this article, we will explore the 5 cold emailing use cases as well as share some pro tips on how to make it work for your startup.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
HackerNoon

The Difference Between Launchpads and Equity Crowdfunding Platforms

Traditional Crowdfunding Platforms and Crypto Launchpads raise funds from a community of backers that believe in a project. The biggest difference between crypto launchpads and equity crowdfunding platforms is the operational currency the platforms use. The process mimics an IPO where a company goes public and its shares are tradeable as stock to many retail investors.
MARKETS
SpaceNews.com

ST Engineering leads $30 million fundraising for satellite IoT startup

TAMPA, Fla. — Israeli startup hiSky said Dec. 8 it raised $30 million to mass-produce compact terminals designed to connect internet of things (IoT) devices to satellites in multiple orbits. Singapore-based aerospace and defense technology provider ST Engineering led hiSky’s Series A funding round, which also attracted the United...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Adobe buys social media marketing startup ContentCal

Adobe Inc. has acquired social media marketing startup ContentCal for an undisclosed price, although Bloomberg reported today that the deal was for more than $100 million. Six-year-old ContentCal, incorporated as ContentCalendar Ltd., is a business-to-business software-as-a-service content marketing platform that pitches itself as allowing users to manage their social marketing planning and processes more easily. The service simplifies content processes by bringing everything into a customizable space with a drag-and-drop interface to reduce management time.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Venture Capital Firms Look Beyond Silicon Valley to Invest in Tech StartUps

Steve Case, Revolution Ventures CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss progress venture capitalists have made over 2021 and where investors are looking beyond Silicon Valley. Other locations VC firms are exploring include Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Chicago among others. "Historically there's been a brain drain in a lot of these cities, people leaving for opportunity elsewhere. Now, people are staying," he said of the emerging tech hubs. "There tends to be a collaborative effort in the community to really support startups to recognize the future of the community."
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Fundraise Roundup: The Next Wave of Blockchain Startups

Blockchain is rapidly diversifying into numerous areas besides finance and DeFi. The philosophy of true and secure ownership has branched out into the artistic, video games and digital media through NFTs, but this is likely just the start. The best thing about blockchain is its modular and decentralized structure, meaning...
MARKETS
CSS-Tricks

The Vite Ecosystem

Take your JavaScript to the next level at Frontend Masters. Matias Capeletto covers the breadth of Vite, from the technological shoulders it stands on, to the peers exploring similar territory, to the other technologies it supports, to the frameworks that now use it primarily, and more. The fact that that a post that is this thick like this exists is a testament to Vite’s meteoric rise.
COMPUTERS
SmartAsset

What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money?

Blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies, may soon be responsible for the creation of an entirely new internet — and it could have an impact on how you manage your finances. “Web3” is the new decentralized, blockchain-based web that’s getting … Continue reading → The post What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How to Create an Employee Engagement Plan: The Key to a Happy Staff

An employee incentive program is designed to appreciate and reward employees for their performance. An individual incentive plan helps if you want to scale the individual employee’s performance. A team-based incentive plan is based on the overall performance of the team members. An organization-wide incentive program helps employees get incentives based on. the success and profits of the organization. Motivating employees to work at their potential is the premise of successful management management. An employee experience is a company-wide initiative to help employeesstay productive, healthy, engaged, and on track.
ECONOMY
moneyandmarkets.com

Omicron Market Road Map (3 Ways to Sleep Easier)

So much for the festive spirit of Christmas. Just when you thought life was almost back to normal, a new COVID variant threatens to turn the world upside down again. My colleague and chief investment strategist Adam O’Dell wrote about the omicron variant last week, and I agree with him.
INDUSTRY
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

784
Followers
10K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy