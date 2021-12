JYP Entertainment has made a statement regarding the 2PM members’ contracts following Chansung’s announcement that he is leaving the agency. On December 15, Chansung announced his plans to get married and revealed that his fiancée, who is not a celebrity, is currently pregnant. The 2PM member also shared that his contract with his longtime agency JYP Entertainment ends in January 2022, and he will not be renewing his contract after it expires.

