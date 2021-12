FTISLAND is turning back with their new album 'LOCK UP' after a break of 2 years and 2 months. Their album features the complex feelings of breaking up and will depict memories of painful love, in which a lover's memories are locked in Pandora's box after they break up. It shows the complex feelings of love from the moment you face a breakup to the moment of promised love again.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO