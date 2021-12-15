Magic Goes Wrong

Highly Recommended 3.666666667! ( Okay- so it’s a wrong number ) What could go wrong with a play entitled “The Play That Goes Wrong”? Plenty! This is the story about the performance of a murder mystery where everything on stage can and does go wrong. Brilliantly written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, the show is a 2-hour farce (plus intermission) that uses an invented story called “The Murder at Haversham Manor” as its basis. The fun begins the moment the audience must tease out the invented script from the script of “The Play That Goes Wrong.” As we weed through the mishaps, missteps, and misconstruals, we witness lots of things, such as a spotlight that misses its mark and a set that doesn’t want to stay in place from the get-go. We hear mispronounced words and words that follow the action; we watch actors who forget their lines or drop their scripts, and we follow a script that may or may not make sense. And the list goes on! While the average audience member will find all the spoofs, slipups, and physical comedy highly amusing, all of this is a hoot for the technical and production professionals in the theatre industry who understand in intricate detail the foibles of putting on any type of live performance before an audience.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO