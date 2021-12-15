ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Gangsta Granny

skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing staying with Granny! There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben... This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. It’s Friday night and Ben knows...

www.skiddle.com

skiddle.com

Christmas Cupcake Decorating Workshop – Adults

Get creative this Christmas and learn to decorate cupcakes like a pro!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. @HannahMakesCakes will guide your through the workshop providing all materials required to send you home with 6 cupcakes worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake!
FOOD & DRINKS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Another Netflix Reality Couple Is Divorcing

Another member of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life cast is heading towards a divorce. Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia Haart have been leading separate lives despite working together, sources told Page Six on Monday. My Unorthodox Life centers on Haart and her family after she left the Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
David Walliams
Mashed

Bobby Flay, Alex Guarnaschelli, And Valerie Bertinelli Have This Christmas Favorite In Common

There is no shortage of traditions at Christmas time, whether it comes to the foods we eat or the songs we sing. We even watch the same lineup of holiday movies, year after year, despite having most of their plotlines memorized by heart — perhaps you're a fan of classics like "It's A Wonderful Life" or "Miracle on 34th Street," for instance, or maybe you make sure to tune into every showing of "Die Hard" throughout the holiday season. And if you consider yourself a foodie, you probably enjoy some of Food Network's annual television specials that come on during this happiest time of the year, like "Holiday Baking Championship or "Holiday Wars."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
explorejeffersonpa.com

Deb’s Diner Closes: Deb Thanks Everyone for ‘All the Great Years’

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Known for its cozy atmosphere and homestyle cooking, Deb’s Diner has permanently closed its doors after 32 years of operation. (Deb’s Diner staff, pictured above, from left: Danae Parrot, Kailey Lutz, Kim Bell, Tina Rankin, Holly Callender, and Deb Chapman.) Deb’s Diner closed...
Florida Weekly

“Granny Chic” shines in mixed sets of flatware

Grandma was so proud of her 1847 Rogers Bros. stainless steel flatware. She’d bought it around 1972 using points my grandfather earned as a top salesman at Bob Lincoln Oldsmobile in Fort Myers. No more using her mother-in-law’s Rogers Bros. Heraldic pattern hammered silverplate, no more polishing the flatware...
FORT MYERS, FL
Variety

Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
CELEBRITIES
skiddle.com

The Parlour At The Baltic Hotel

Christmas Disco featuring the Elves (including the one that sits on a shelf) and a visit from Santa. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Enjoy the magical mischievousness of the Elf (sitting on a shelf) with a festive mini...
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Snap With Boyfriend as They Jet off for Christmas

Christmas is in full swing for the Queen of Christmas. Mariah Carey takes over the holiday season by surprising fans with more each year. This year, she's given fans a new song, "Fall in Love at Christmas" as well as a McDonald's partnership. But now that we are just days away from the most magical day of the year, Carey is ready to slow down and spend some time with her loved ones. She shared a cute photo of herself with her longtime love, Bryan Tanaka, heading to a winter wonderland. "Aspen bound," she captioned a photo of her and Tanaka boarding a private jet along with a heart and Christmas tree emoji. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer also shared a solo photo of herself.
CELEBRITIES
mystar106.com

Good News: Stray Dogs, Lost Rings, and Dancing Grannies

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds . . . 1. A stray dog woke a family up in Virginia and saved them from a fire. Then a firefighter posted a photo of him . . . his owners saw it . . . and now he’s back home.
ANIMALS
Columbia Missourian

'Granny's house but a little hipper': Goldie's sells out soft launch

At Goldie’s Bagels, family photos and cookbooks line the back wall. Showing the bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs of people in the community, these images, along with the handmade food, create a sense of home in the new deli. Starting Friday, Goldie’s Bagels held a soft opening at its...
RESTAURANTS
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Christmas Drama!

The holidays bring drama and surprises in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! The kids are excited about Christmas, and Eric and Quinn seem to be in a good place. But Brooke remains wary of Taylor’s return and Steffy is furious when Sheila arrives to celebrate the holiday with Finn! This could get complicated!
ENTERTAINMENT

