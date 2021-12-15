Big Spoon Comedy

Listen to the latest episode of Fast Company’s Creative Conversation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RadioPublic, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. Tracy Oliver has made it a point in her career as producer and writer for TV and film to center her work around Black women—but, most importantly, Black women who are allowed to be more than savior figures or martyrs of Black trauma. “I don’t think people realize the impact that it has on women of color to see themselves in an aspirational light, just winning and thriving and succeeding,” Oliver says in the latest episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation. “You can mess up and make mistakes. I’m not saying we can’t have messy characters. But I just wanted to lean into aspiration and joy.”

