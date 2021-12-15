ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Area Calendar, Dec. 15-16

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

Wednesday, December 15 No events scheduled. Thursday, December 16...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
restorationnewsmedia.com

Christmas story condemns greed

Sick and tired of the constantly disturbing news, we turn to the Christmas story for relief. Surely... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RELIGION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Santa will love these easy lemon cookies

I have a favorite new cookie. It’s soft and sweet, but not too sweet, and has a burst of lemon that... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FOOD & DRINKS
restorationnewsmedia.com

No white Christmas this year: Highs could reach 70

A low pressure system moving along the South Carolina coast and then northeastward will likely lead ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ENVIRONMENT
American News

Daily calendar for Dec. 6

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled. Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.
ABERDEEN, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The Wilson Times
American News

Daily calendar for Dec. 15, 16

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled. Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed. ...
ABERDEEN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy