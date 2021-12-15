ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penelope Cruz honored by MoMA for her career in cinema

By CLAUDIA TORRENS, Associated Press
 6 days ago
NEW YORK — During a tribute to her career at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), Penelope Cruz recalled the Betamax videotape store that opened in her neighborhood, in a suburb of Madrid, when she was a child and that made her discover cinema. It...

