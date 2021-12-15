ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders Hold 'Significant' Talks

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held "significant" EU-mediated talks in Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel said. The trilateral meeting lasted more than four hours, stretching into the early morning of December 15 as the neighbors discussed ways to overcome tensions and advance diplomacy...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Asbarez News

10 More Armenian POWs Repatriated

Through a mediation effort by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, ten more Armenian prisoners of war were released by Azerbaijan and arrived in Yerevan on Sunday, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reported. The names of the POWs were published: Galstyan Hrachik, Dolanyan Mkrtich, Harutyunyan Gagik, Poghosyan Radik, Ghevondyan...
MILITARY
WDIO-TV

Ukraine leader hopes for talks with Russia amid tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukraine's president says more opportunities for talks with Russia may arise thanks to the U.S. diplomatic effort to help de-escalate tensions after Moscow massed troops near Ukraine’s border, stoking fears of a possible invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with both Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bulgaria, Greece talk energy cooperation, regional stability

Leaders of Bulgaria and Greece on Monday discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with an emphasis on reducing their reliance on Russian gas through the speedy completion of a key gas interconnector linking the neighboring countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is the first European leader to visit Bulgaria since the formation of a new government there, met with his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Petkov, and the country’s president, Rumen Radev. “The project is of strategic importance for Bulgaria and Greece and the two countries have already agreed to complete it as quickly as possible," Mitsotakis noted after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilham Aliyev
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Charles Michel
AFP

German defence minister says Russia cannot 'dictate' to NATO

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday said Russia cannot "dictate" to NATO on regional security, as tensions soar between Moscow and Western capitals over the conflict in Ukraine. She spoke during a visit to Lithuania, which along with its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia is worried about security after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops near its border with fellow ex-Soviet Ukraine. "We have to resolve the tense situation we are in now both diplomatically and with credible deterrence," Lambrecht told reporters. "We have to talk with each other, which means discussing the proposals that Russia has put forward. That is right and important," she added at Lithuania's Rukla military base.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Azerbaijani#European Union#Armenian#Eu#Russian#Soviet#Pashinian#The European Council
Reuters

Russia, U.S. start talks on security guarantees - report

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Contacts have begun between Russia and the United States on the issue of security guarantees demanded by the former and there is a possibility that the sides will reach an understanding, the RIA news agency quoted on Tuesday a Russian diplomat as saying. Russia has...
POLITICS
Asbarez News

Greek, Cypriot and Armenian Snipers Hold Joint Drills

The Special Precision Sniper 2021 joint training, which took place from December 6 to 7 in Cyprus as part of the Tripartite Cooperation Program between Cyprus, Greece and Armenia, the Cyprus National Guard reported. The purpose of the joint training, known as the ESEA, was to increase combat readiness in...
MILITARY
hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Russia
Reuters

NATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture, Germany says

RUKLA, Lithuania Dec 19 (Reuters) - NATO will discuss Russia's security proposals but it will not let Moscow dictate the alliance's military posture, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday on a visit to German troops based in Lithuania to deter a Russian attack. On Friday, Moscow set out...
MILITARY
The Week

Russian diplomat: NATO is 'balancing on the edge of war'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Saturday that NATO is "balancing on the edge of war," and that if the alliance does not accede to Russian demands, his country will employ whatever "ways, means, and solutions" are necessary "to ensure our security," The Associated Press reports. These statements come...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Russia's top spy comments on alleged Navalny 'replacement'

Intelligence agencies in the West realize that interest in Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is declining, and they are already looking for his replacement, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has claimed. Speaking to the Moscow newspaper Argumenty i Fakty on Wednesday, Sergey Naryshkin claimed that Western nations were...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia warns of nuclear response to NATO missile plans

Russia could be forced to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles on its European territory in response to what it sees as NATO's plans to increase the presence of atomic weapons on the continent, a top diplomat has claimed. In an interview with RIA Novosti on Monday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy