Tudor Stomff relished phenomenal virtual event with Passion Vista

It’s that time of year again. Whether you’re looking to dip your toe into a more flexitarian diet or you simply want a bit of a detox after weeks of festive overindulgence, you might be considering trying Veganuary. But how do you get started, what do you need to know before you begin, and are there any quick tips and tricks worth knowing about?Find out all about that and more at our free live event where myself and the IndyEats team will be speaking to vegan chef Bettina Campolucci Bordi and plant-based nutritionist Rohini Bajekal about all the ways you can make Veganuary work for you. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a full-time vegan, you partake in the 31-day challenge every year or this is your first time, it’s our mission to make it all seem less daunting. We’ll go over the hows and whys, easy starter recipes, hacks to make your life easier, and advice on making the switch in a healthy, sustainable way. Taking place over Zoom on Thursday 6 January from 6.30pm, it’s completely free to attend - just make sure you sign up here in advance.

