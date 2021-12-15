Haiti Mourns Victims of Gas Truck Explosion

WASHINGTON /CAP HAITIEN, HAITI - Haitians began three days of mourning Tuesday for the victims of a deadly petroleum truck explosion in the northern city of Cap Haitien. Pierrot Degaul Augustin, a Cap Haitien government official, told VOA an accident sparked the disaster. 'Information we received indicates the driver...
CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti — (AP) — Nelly Joseph picked through the twisted metal roofing, overturned furnishings and rubble of her charred home Wednesday, unsure of where her dead son had been buried or where she would sleep after blasts from a flipped gas tanker destroyed their house. Late Monday...
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – A fuel truck explosion in the Haitian city of Cap Haitien on Monday night killed around 40 people, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Twitter on Tuesday, adding that the Caribbean nation would observe three days of morning for the deceased. “I learned, with desolation and...
The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release. Two of the 17 were released in November, and another three were freed earlier this month.
The death toll from a gasoline tanker explosion in Haiti’s second-largest city continued to mount Wednesday after one hospital registered two overnight deaths and the leading disaster coordinator for the northern region confirmed 75 casualties. Jean Henri Petit, who heads the Office of Civil Protection for the North region,...
The explosion of a truck carrying gasoline in Haiti on Monday led to the death of over 50 people while injuring dozens more, the Associated Press reported. “Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy which grieves the entire Haitian nation,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in response to the incident.
Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organization said Monday.
Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped in mid-October, on Monday detailed the hostages' ordeal and the mid-December escape of the final 12 hostages, a group that included a 10-month-old, a three-year-old and two teenagers, along with eight adults.
"They walked for possibly as much as 10 miles... traveling through woods and thickets, working through thorns and briars" under cover of darkness to safety, said Weston Showalter, spokesman for the Ohio-based missionary group, in a streamed press conference.
"Two hours were through fierce brambles. We were in gang territory the whole hike," Showalter quoted one of the escapees as saying.
The truck overturned during the maneuver, prompting many in the poor neighborhood to try and siphon gasoline from the stricken vehicle. Haiti authorities said that more than 50 bodies had been found and many more people had been severely injured in a horrifying incident in the port city of Cap Haitien today.
At least 75 people were killed in a fuel truck explosion in Cap-Haitien, in northern Haiti, on the evening of December 13-14. Many survivors suffered severe burns and require specialized medical care. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) responded within hours of the disaster. An MSF medical and logistical team...
Unidentified people depart on route to the airport from the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters at Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Dec. 16, 2021. Twelve remaining members of a U.S.-based missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, according to the group and to Haitian police. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti.Photo by Heather Suggitt on Unsplash. The remaining members of the missionary group kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed. This information has been confirmed by the group and Gary Desrosiers, spokesman for Haiti's National Police. Desrosiers confirmed this information to The Associated Press, and to NBC News that the hostages had been found safe.
As Haitian gang members surrounded them on their way back from an orphanage, the 17 missionaries began to sing. “The angel of the Lord encampeth round about them that fear Him, and delivereth them,” they intoned, according to a statement from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries on Friday. The...
All 17 hostages who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang during a mission trip two months ago – including a Michigan mom and her four kids – have been released by their captors and are safe, according to a statement by the U.S.-based Christian missionary group behind the trip.
A passenger onboard a returning flight from Egypt to Russia is believed to have died by suicide inside the plane’s lavatory, media reported Tuesday. Flight attendants discovered the unconscious man inside the airplane toilet shortly after the S7 Airlines flight’s takeoff from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to the southwest Russian city of Samara, the regional bureau of the state-run Rossia broadcaster reported.
Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed Afghan woman immortalised on a National Geographic cover decades ago, was transported to Italy, according to the Italian government, on Thursday. “Afghan national Sharbat Gula has landed in Rome,” the message read, without specifying a specific date. “Organizing for her to travel to Italy as part...
Doctors in Afghanistan's crisis-hit hospitals, many of whom are now working without pay, spoke to the BBC about the country's deepening humanitarian crisis. The young woman was crying, begging the doctor to kill her and her baby. Dr Nuri, an obstetrician in central Afghanistan, was about to deliver the baby by Caesarean section when the mother broke down.
