Winchester, VA

One Of Country Music’s Most Influential Singers, Patsy Cline Is Buried In Rural Virginia

By Beth
 2021-12-15

Virginia’s country music roots run deep. In fact, the town of Bristol is known as the birthplace of country music. One of country music’s most famous stars, Patsy Cline is buried in rural Virginia near downtown Winchester. And while many of her ties are to Tennessee and Nashville, the star was actually born in the Old Dominion and even launched her career here. You can visit her gravesite today when you tour Shenandoah Memorial Park. Here’s a little more about the life of Patsy Cline and her connection to Virginia.

Did you know that Patsy Cline was buried in rural Winchester, Virginia? Let us know in the comments – we’d love to hear from you.

Address: Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602, USA

Tonya Garten
2021-12-16

my grandmother knew her and sang with her way back. my Grandmother is 92 as of dec 5th. Her name is Billie and she had the opportunity to go on the road and travel with her and a cpl other female singers, times were very different then....my grandfather wouldn't alow it saying a womans place was at home with her children. He was an awful monster to her and all 13 of his children. 4 of them survived up until now. My grandpa died atleast 25 years ago in the courthouse waiting for a conviction of corse. Grandma never did remarry and says when he died it was a blessing and she would never willingly take part in marriage again!!! I wish she could have used her voice more than just for singing beautifully, and I tell ya what....life sure has a way of teaching us lessons doesn't it! at 92 she has found her voice! Never give up and take it all in people....we all have alot to learn and share!!! lots of love and positive vibes to all readers, we all can leave an impression on this world why not

Andre Delgado
2021-12-15

I just moved to the area a year ago and once I discovered so much interesting facts about the famous singer that I had to visit the site honoring her life. Great place to live and enjoy the outdoors….

Jonathan Blakely
2021-12-15

I've known that for many years. I grew up in Southern Warren County VA and had known that since I was a child. the Meseum of The Shenandoah Valley had a big thing for Patsy Cline just a few years ago.

