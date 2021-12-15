One Of Country Music’s Most Influential Singers, Patsy Cline Is Buried In Rural Virginia

Virginia’s country music roots run deep. In fact, the town of Bristol is known as the birthplace of country music. One of country music’s most famous stars, Patsy Cline is buried in rural Virginia near downtown Winchester. And while many of her ties are to Tennessee and Nashville, the star was actually born in the Old Dominion and even launched her career here. You can visit her gravesite today when you tour Shenandoah Memorial Park. Here’s a little more about the life of Patsy Cline and her connection to Virginia.

Address: Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602, USA